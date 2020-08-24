Centreville Academy was hoping to gets its season off on the right foot Friday night, but visiting Washington School had other ideas as the host Tigers could not get that last push, falling to the Generals 43-40.
Both teams fought hard throughout the contest as they battled cramping and early season fatigue.
Centreville jumped out early gaining a 12-0 advantage as Kason Clark scored on runs of two-yards and 60-yards.
Washington narrowed the score with a touchdown of its own making it a 12-7 game.
However, Centreville answered right back when Clark rumbled in for his third score of the evening extending lead.
The Tigers then relied on their passing attack as sophomore Peyton Jones connected with Konner Poche for the two-point conversion bringing the score to 20-7.
Centreville struggled to stay in rhythm as the Tigers continued to allow the Generals to hang around with sub-par special teams play, giving up chunk yardage on kickoff returns.
It ultimately resulted in another Washington touchdown which narrowed the margin to 20-13.
Just before the half the Tigers added to their lead when Jones found junior receiver Nicholas Parrish for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The 2-point conversion failed, but the Tigers enjoyed a 26-13 lead heading into the break.
Early in the third quarter Centreville added another score once again from the arm of Jones. However this time he found senior receiver Ben Garret on a 44-yard touchdown connection.
The two-point conversion failed but the Tigers lead 32-13.
Washington was not ready to go quietly into the night as the Generals came roaring back scoring three unanswered touchdowns to take the lead at 35-32 late in the contest.
It appeared that with only six minutes to go Washington was going to pull out the win, but Centreville was not done just yet.
Jones found Poche once again, this time for a 48-yard touchdown toss for his third passing score of the evening.
Clark capped off the drive with a successful two-point conversion as the Tigers jumped ahead once again.
It looked to be everything the Tigers needed to pull off the big win, but the Generals had one final push.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Washington got a long touchdown run that put the visitors on top with just under 3:00 left in the contest.
The Tigers had one last chance to answer but tough defense by the Generals put a stop to the drive.
Centreville will look to bounce back next week as it plays host to the Bowling Green Buccaneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.