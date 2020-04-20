North Pike's Alijah Martin commits to Florida Atlantic

North Pike’s Alijah Martin has made his mark athletically in the state of Mississippi. Whether it has been the football field, basketball court or track, the 6-foot-3 senior has wowed spectators with his athleticism while leading the Jaguars to success.
And now he hopes to find a greater level of success in college after committing Monday to play basketball for the Florida Atlantic University Owls.
“I’m ready to get there and get to work,” Martin said. “It has pros and cons to it. The pros are that you finally are done with this process but the cons are relationships with the other coaches looking at you. At the end of the day it is like a business decision.”
While Martin didn’t get the chance to tour the campus in Boca Raton on an official visit, he took a virtual tour. But there was another factor that intrigued Martin about committing to the Owls.
“They (coaching staff) told me that they had a starter who transferred and I just thought that I could come in there and earn that starting position as a freshman,” he said.
Throughout his time in Summit, Martin has flourished at the point and shooting guard positions. He was named a Dandy Dozen player prior to his senior season where he averaged 25 points per game. He also earned MVP honors for Team Mississippi in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game.
Also, moving to south Florida is a challenge that Martin is looking forward to.
“It is just something different, something that I am not used to. It is a good learning experience for me,” he said.
Just recently, Martin narrowed his college choices down to four schools in FAU, Southern Miss, Tulane and McNeese State. He admits that the decision to commit to the Owls came over the weekend.
When it comes to translating it into the system run by FAU, Martin doesn’t see much of a change.
“I think that I will be perfect because they are in rhythm and that is how I work out and train with everything, in rhythm,” he said. “I goes perfectly with my game.”
Academically, Martin has already made the decision of wanting to major in sports management and he sees FAU as a great place to fulfill that. And while he shined as a three-sport athlete for North Pike, Martin said that he wants to focus on just basketball in college.
“I’m going to stick to basketball,” he said. “I really want to see how good I can be at basketball. Playing all of these sports in high school, it helped but I want to bring the best out in me.”
Martin said that he is thankful for everyone at North Pike that pushed him to succeed adding that he was presented different challenges over the last few years.
“My time at North Pike has been pretty good to me because I had different roles,” he said.
“I did the roles the best that I can and I learned some stuff that I can take to college with me. One of the things that I really got good at is leadership.”
North Pike coach Terrell Anderson has coached Martin for the past two seasons in Summit and he believes that Martin would be a great fit in the Owls’ system based off of what he knows about it.
“The head coach (Dusty May) worked under Mike White when he was at Louisiana Tech,” Anderson said.
“I actually bought a couple of DVD’s with Mike White on them and they actually press and run some of the things that we do. That is actually where I got some of my ideas from. Their assistant coach actually said that they watched us play on film and he said that they run a 2-2-1 and 1-2-2, full-man press and they like to get up and down the court. And Alijah said that he feels like he will fit right in with that.”
