Following a sweep of rival South Pike last week, the North Pike Jaguars continued to ride that momentum Tuesday night picking up a 14-1 baseball road win over Lawrence County.
North Pike (10-3, 5-0) got a strong pitching performance from Keegan Roberts, who went all 5 innings, striking out five while giving up only one run, four hits and no walks.
Head coach George Lott was happy with Roberts effort and the pristine performance from his offense.
“We hit the ball extremely well, I mean extremely well,” he said. “We tried to explain to them after the game that it is not going to go that way all of the time. But we did as good as I ever had a team, hit the baseball.”
In the third, North Pike — already leading 1-0 — caught fire offensively. The Jaguars got back-to-back singles from Perry and Badon, with the latter resulting in a run. Then two straight doubles from Martin and Jace Brown plated two more runs, putting North Pike up 4-1.
The next inning Perry and Badon each hit two-RBI singles before another run scored when Martin reached on an error. Leading 11-1, the Jaguars got three more runs the following inning on a Perry single, a Jace Brown sacrifice fly and Badon’s score on a Cougar error.
PA edged by Copiah Academy
Parklane knew that it would face a tough task Tuesday in Gallman against Copiah Academy. And despite getting a strong performance on the mound from senior Conner Wilson, the Pioneers could not complement him with the necessary hits as they fell 2-1.
“I thought that we competed well, we just need to get timely hits. Their pitcher threw a great game for them and Conner Wilson threw a great game for us. But it is like I said, we need to get timely hits,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said.
The Colonels scored in the first inning and while the Pioneers put baserunners on, they could not get finish offensively.
Copiah jumped ahead 2-0 in the sixth on a balk call. Facing their final three outs, the Pioneers got into a rhythm. Spencer Wilson led off with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Kaden Iupe who later scored on a Jake Spring sacrifice bunt.
Parklane looked to keep it going, but a strikeout sealed the Copiah win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.