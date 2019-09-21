The Amite County Trojans used the homecoming festivities as a bit of motivation Friday night to take a 30-8 win over Franklin County in front of a big homecoming crowd.
The first half of the game was a defensive battle with both teams squandering chances for scores in the 1st quarter. The Trojans took the opening drive down the field on the running of tailback Shoshonn Boss and quarterback Derick Cosby
But Cosby's pass was picked off in the end zone to give the ball to the Bulldogs.
Franklin County moved the ball down the field but the Amite County defense returned the favor picking off a Bulldog pass.
The interception came from Broderick Woodard who returned the ball 24 yards to give the Trojans good field position, however, they could not capitalize. Both defenses continued to dominate the game as teams went into halftime scoreless.
The second half started off with a bang as Kobe Johnson took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Shoshunn Boss added a conversion run to give Amite County an 8-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered quickly, however, and marched down the field behind a strong running game with Ja’marlin Green scoring on a 2-yard run and quarterback Trent Tindle hitting receiver Louis Davis for the conversion tying the game at 8.
On the next drive the Trojans begin to dominate on the ground as Boss broke off a 30-yard run setting up his own 5-yard touchdown run giving the Trojans a 14-6 lead.
Amite County stopped Franklin County on the ensuing drive but was forced to punt on its next possession. A miscue gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Amite County 4-yard line.
On the first play of the drive Dontavius Hughes picked off the Bulldog pass at the goal line spoiling the Bulldogs chance climb back into the ball game.
The Amite County defense ramped-up its game at this point, picking off Tindle two more times in the second half and sacking him twice limiting the Franklin County offense.
Trojan head coach Reginald Lumpkin was very pleased with what he saw from his defense.
“They practiced hard all week and didn’t let the homecoming festivities distract them they were also really ready to bounce back from last weeks poor performance," he said.
In the 4th quarter, the Trojans added two more scores as Boss continued to dominate the game. He broke off runs of 17 and 11 yards before going in for the touchdown on a 9-yard scamper.
Barry Harrell added a conversion run and Amite County took a 22-8 lead. Broderick Woodard then picked off his second pass of the night setting up a 4-yard touchdown run from Cosby and after another Harrell conversion the Trojans enjoyed a 30-8 advantage.
After the game coach Lumpkin touched on three players who really made a difference for the Trojans. “Boss was disappointed after last week and said he was motivated to have a big game so he worked hard all week and gave us what we needed to win this game," he said.
Boss finished with 19 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive standouts Dontavius Hughes and Broderick Woodard finished with 11 and 12 tackles respectively and both added 2 interceptions while Hughes also added 3 sacks.
Lumpkin said of the two, “Broderick played inspired tonight and was comfortable after his second week playing linebacker. Hughes is the driving force behind our defense and made the interception that really turned the game, we don’t know what would have happened if they had scored there."
The Trojans will travel to Summit next week to take on the North Pike Jaguars at SMCC at 7.
