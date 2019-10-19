Despite putting up a fight in a back-and-forth district 6-4A battle, the North Pike Jaguars could not pull it out at the end, getting edged by the Lawrence County Cougars, 42-41.
The Cougars scored a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game making the score 41-40 in favor of the Jaguars. And during the extra point try, North Pike was ruled offsides moving the ball closer to the goal line. This prompted Lawrence County to try for a 2-point conversion for the win.
“They line up and go for two and it looks like we stopped them,” North Pike head coach Chris Smith said. “Two guys (officials) say that we did, and two guys say that we didn’t. It ended up that we didn’t. It was tough.”
Despite the loss, Smith was very pleased with how his team played on the road.
“The kids played hard, (but) we just came up on the short end of the stick,” he said. “We played well on both sides of the ball.”
Damuriyon Montgomery and Alijah Martin both shined on the offensive side of the ball for the Jaguars (4-5, 1-2). Montgomery finished with 19 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown. Martin completed 14-of-20 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground he had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
All three of Martin’s touchdown passes went to Jermarius Lewis who had five grabs for 92 yards. Zamarea Fountain also turned in a big performance breaking the century mark with 101 yards on six catches. Jacoby Matthews had three catches for 60 yards.
The Jaguars return home to face the Raymond Rangers on Friday. The game will take place at North Pike Middle School due to preparations being made at Southwest Mississippi Community College for the Bears’ homecoming game on Saturday.
Coach Smith recognizes that time is running out in the regular season and his team must finish strong as it makes a push to claim its spot in the Class 4A playoff picture.
“After an emotional loss like this it is kind of like the emotional win last week,” he said. “It is kind of the same, you have to get back and focused. The kids will rebound but it will take time. Hopefully we will come back focused next week.”
