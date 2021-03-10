SMCC women hang on to defeat Gulf Coast

Looking to get past last week’s tough loss to Jones, the Southwest Mississippi Community College women grabbed a lead in the second half of Monday’s home game against Mississippi Gulf Coast, hanging on to defeat the Bulldogs, 55-52.
“We were fortunate down there and shot the ball well and you kind of tell your team that this is not the same team, they have won two in a row,” SMCC head coach Brent Harris said. “We knew that it wasn’t going to be a runaway. It was a home game and we needed to get it.”
A big portion of the success of the Bears’ (6-3, 6-3 MACCC South) success in the fourth quarter came from Mikayla Etienne. The sophomore scored all 13 of her points in the period and accounted for all but five of her teams’ points in that same time frame.
“I had to step up because some of our shots were not falling, I had to take control of the game,” said Etienne, a Monroe, La. native. “We were starting to rush things so I had to take my time and knock down my shots and run things as the point guard.”
While Etienne shined in the fourth, SMCC got off to a strong start with a balanced attack on offense combined with a strong defense.
Shylia McGee posted six early points while being complemented by 3-pointers from Aliyah Carey and Sydni Tangle and a basket from Analya White.
Holding a 14-8 lead entering the second quarter, the Bear defense began to bend a bit as the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-7) got into a rhythm. An 11-2 run from the visitors gave them the lead at 25-21. A Tangle 3-pointer late in the quarter pulled SMCC within one at 25-24 at the half.
In the third quarter, it was another SMCC sophomore who stepped up in center Jerryone Owens. She scored the first six of her teams points of the period with her latest make putting the Bears up 30-28.
“What a great human being first of all and an unsung hero,” said Harris, when describing Owens. “Her minutes keep climbing, climbing and climbing and now she is a huge part of us. She can make shots at an angle that no human can make.”
Later in the quarter with the game tied at 34, SMCC got a free throw from North Pike product Daisy Wansley. The make gave the Bears the lead, one they would not give up for the remainder of the contest. McGee capped off the quarter with a basket, giving SMCC a three-point advantage at 37-34 entering the fourth.
The fourth quarter saw Etienne take over for the Bears. She put together a 7-0 run, giving SMCC its largest lead of the night at 51-40 with 4:21 to play.
Gulf Coast responded with a run of its own to pull within five and later reduced the SMCC lead to just one, but a pair of free throws from Etienne with only seconds to go iced the game for the Bears.
Next up for the Bears is the first of two-straight make up games. The first will be Wednesday night at East Central with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. The second is a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday at Pearl River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.