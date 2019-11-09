The Bogue Chitto Bobcats have been on a tear lately. Winners of their last three games, they were hoping to make it four in Friday’s Class 2A 1st round playoff matchup against Perry Central. But the Bulldogs had other ideas shutting down the Bobcats before walking away with a 44-12 win ending the season for Bogue Chitto.
“We just didn’t play well tonight,” Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin said. “Perry Central is a very good team and they did a good job of running the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage. We moved the ball on them, but we couldn’t just get in the end zone. We had too many turnovers.”
The Bobcats (5-7) fell behind quickly as the Bulldogs got a 3-yard touchdown run from Tyrion Sumrall a little less than two minutes into the contest to take a 6-0 lead.
Bogue Chitto tried to answer as quarterback Shaw King led a drive down the field, but a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown combined with a successful 2-point conversion put the visitors behind 14-0.
In the second quarter, touchdown runs by James Bolton and Sumrall of 12 yards and 3 yards, respectively, put the Bobcats in an even deeper hole as they trailed 26-0.
Early in the second half, Bogue Chitto got on the board after Zach Upkins hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from King pulling the Bobcats closer at 26-6.
But Perry Central once again made it a 26-point deficit for Bogue Chitto as a 55-yard punt return on the ensuing kickoff made the score 32-6. Perry Central added two more rushing touchdowns pushing the Bulldog lead to 44-6 entering the final quarter.
A little less than four minutes into the fourth, the Bobcats got their second touchdown on the evening when junior JT McCaffrey scored on a 19-yard run pulling Bogue Chitto closer at 44-12.
McCaffrey led the Bobcats with five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also had one catch for 33 yards
Defensively, two Bogue Chitto players each finished in double-digits in tackles as Colton Bales registered 13 and a sack while Owen Anderson tallied 10.
Looking ahead, Sartin is very anxious to see how next year’s team will perform. He will be losing only four seniors from this year’s team and a number of his current playmakers are expected back.
“We have a lot of guys coming back next year,” he said. “Hopefully they will use this loss as motivation next year to work harder and to try and better position ourselves for the playoffs next year to make a little run in the playoffs next year.”
