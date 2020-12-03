Parklane girls top Oak Forest Academy, boys fall

After taking a little bit of time to find their footing, the Parklane girls have come out swinging as of late and added to their recent success Tuesday night following a convincing 61-24 home win over old non-conference rival Oak Forest Academy.
“From start to finish tonight, I thought that our effort was good, our execution was there,” head coach Josh Bass said.
“Obviously when shots fall that makes it easier and tonight they went in the basket, so it was a good win for my girls.”
While the Yellow Jackets found success in the paint with Morgan Holmes, who scored all five of OFA first-quarter points, 3-pointers from Ruth Lindsey, Liberty Gillihan and Gigi Lindsey helped spur Parklane (7-4) to an early advantage.
In the second quarter, Emme Wallace took over for the Pioneers, finding success both inside and out. In addition to a 2-point basket, she nailed two 3-pointers, helping keep her team ahead.
“We definitely hit the 3s but it was only because of our transition game,” said Wallace, who scored all eight of her points in the second quarter.
“We were getting it up the floor and shooting layups so they were trying to pack it in, and they didn’t think that we were going to shoot the three. And we did and we ended up making them. I think that really made us excel.”
Parklane took a 30-13 lead at the half.
In the second half, it was another senior in Alexis Tran who took over for the Pioneers.
Tran found success from inside the paint, showing grit and tenacity in making several short-range shots. She scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the final two quarters, helping Parklane pull away and eventually pick up the win.
“Coach Bass stressed getting the ball inside,” said Tran. “We were taking what they gave us.”
A third senior in post player Haven Hollis also had a strong performance with 8 points.
PA boys fall to OFA
For most of the young season, the Parklane boys have found success. However, Tuesday night at home against Oak Forest Academy, mistakes and miscues did the Pioneers in as they fell to the Yellow Jackets 65-54.
“Too many turnovers early, too much foul trouble,” said Josh Bass, who also coaches the boys team. “The entire game was just us not playing to our full potential on the defensive end and I thought that Oak Forest did a good job executing. They were patient when they needed to be and they ran the floor good.”
Parklane’s (6-3) leading scorer Jacob Gazzo is normally known for his strong inside presence. However, on Tuesday night he showed that he is capable of hitting the outside shot as well, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter.
But his teammates struggled to follow suit and the overall defensive effort for the Pioneers could not slow down the Yellow Jackets.
Trailing 20-10 entering the second quarter, the Pioneers began to close the gap.
A 3-pointer from Whit Price and multiple inside baskets from Bert Passman provided the offensive firepower for Parklane.
But the Oak Forest starters continued to build off of their strong start, maintaining the upper hand and taking a 36-21 lead into the locker room at the half.
The defensive struggles continued for the Pioneers in the third as the Yellow Jackets got several transition baskets, taking advantage of PA mistakes.
Gazzo began to get into rhythm in the fourth quarter as he was accompanied by scores from Ezra Pattie, Price and Hastings Carruth, but it was too late as Oak Forest stayed ahead for the victory.
Gazzo finished with 24 points to lead the Pioneers. Passman also finished in double-digits in scoring with 10.
