McComb girls, South Pike boys shine in wins

The hits just keep coming for the McComb girls and Friday night they secured another big district win, topping South Pike at home, 51-34. The win marks the 17th consecutive in District 6-4A play for the Tigers.
“We came out the gate and shot the ball well,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “We did a lot of shooting drills, worked on our zone defense, worked on changing it up. Our Lady Tigers, we came to play.”
The Tigers (12-3, 6-0) connected on only 6-of-17 3-pointers but half of those makes came in the first quarter when they set the tone early against the Eagles (6-7, 2-4). Both Deondrea Young and Allaijah Gamble provided the shots from long distance and coupled with a pair of field goals from Chanel Gayden, McComb raced out to a 17-5 lead.
It was a bit of a role reversal in the second quarter as South Pike’s offense began to find its groove. Shayla Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a basket to help lead a comeback effort. On the other side of the floor the defensive presence from the visitors also paid dividends as the Tigers were held to just eight points in the quarter. The Eagles finished the second on a 7-3 run cutting the Tiger lead to eight at 25-17 at the half.
Both teams came out trading baskets to open play in the second half. At about the midway point of the third quarter, the Tigers got back-to-back baskets from Gamble and Kinesha Harris to grow their lead to 13. The majority of the scoring, however, came from Gamble who easily had her best quarter of the night with 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter.
“Lately I have just been in the gym getting more shots in, whether it’s before practice, after practice. I have been doing as much as I can,” she said.
Towards the end of the third quarter, the Eagles connected on three free throws and got a basket from Samiya Jackson to reduce the lead down to 11 at 38-27 entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, four-point efforts each from Harris, Gayden and Calise Jackson helped the Tigers hold on for the win. Like Gamble, Gayden also finished with 13 points in the win.
South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell said after the game that his offense did not match the same intensity as his defense.
“The shots weren’t dropping but we played decent defense,” he said. “We stayed around, hung around by nine or ten points, but we just have to find a way to score the basketball. We don’t score the basketball well. That has been an Achilles heel all year.”
Johnson led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points.
South Pike boys down McComb
South Pike knew that McComb was hungry for revenge after the Eagles edged the Tigers on Jan. 5 to open district play. However, in Friday’s rematch, the Eagles proved to be too much, handing the Tigers a 58-38 loss at home.
Harrell, who also coaches the boys team, praised his team’s rebounding effort after the win.
“We really do a good job of getting to the offensive glass, defensive glass and giving them only one shot at the basket,” he said.
The first quarter of play was dominated by the Eagles (11-5, 4-2). In addition to South Pike getting pristine defense, holding the Tigers (6-7, 2-4) to just two points that came on free throws, the offense shined as well. DJ McNeil, Marquis Brown and Zaveon Williams all chipped in three points complementing two from Tamarion White.
Leading 11-2 entering the second quarter, the scoring for South Pike continued as Williams poured in another five points, making the score 17-2 in favor of the visitors.
The shooting struggles for McComb came to a halt at the 5:35 mark when they got a field goal from Jameer Lewis. Not long afterward, Galvin Speight dropped a 3-point shot in pulling the Tigers to within 13 at 20-7.
However, the Eagles answered right back with a 9-0 run made up mostly from makes from Brown. South Pike led 29-8 at the half.
In the second half, the Tigers went on a run but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles rode away with the win.
“It felt good to get the win. We needed it, we had a bass loss against Lanier,” said McNeil, who had 16 points. Williams also had a huge game with a team-high 19.
McComb coach Karshae Peterson said that the loss hurts especially since it came against a rival. He added, however, his team is still fighting for the playoffs.
“We are still in it,” he said. “The loss drops us to sole possession of fourth place. To lose to your rival at home, it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth.”
