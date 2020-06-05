It may have only been for one season, but Southwest Mississippi Community College guard Ryan Black made the most of his time in Summit, improving his game while earning offers from several schools.
And Black — who transferred from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — will get the chance to continue to hone his craft at a four-year school after signing with Holy Cross College in South Bend, In.
“I felt relieved, felt good. I was just happy to know where I was going because the recruitment process has just been so crazy,” Black said.
Black chose to sign with the Saints over offers from Mississippi College, Caldwell University, Erskine University and William Carey, among others
“I like the coaches, I like the program and it is in a college town. I like the aspect,” he said. “I wanted to explore somewhere new. Notre Dame is right there and there are four or five colleges in the area.”
In his lone year in Summit, Black mostly came off the bench but made a big impact when on the floor.
Known for his pristine shooting from beyond the 3-point arch, Black averaged 5.7 points per game and finished shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.
But there were a number of factors that helped draw black to the program including how much they push defense and his proposed role with the team.
“I know that they are big on defense but one thing that made me want to go there is that they were 27-3 last year,” Black said. “And they had a senior shooting guard at my position that is graduating and they want me to come in and fill his role. I feel like I will have a big role when I get there. I feel like they are excited about me.”
SMCC head coach Bryan Bender believes Black will fit in well with his new team doing what he arguably does best in shooting the ball.
“He’s a little over 6-foot wing that can really shoot it and they want to put three or four shooters out there and that it what he is, he is a shooter with toughness,” Bender said. “That is what he did for us and that is what he will do for them.”
