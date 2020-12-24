All season long, the McComb girls have found success despite facing some adversity.
However on Tuesday, it got to be too much for the short-handed Tigers as they fell 64-31 to Brandon on Day 2 of the South Pike Christmas tournament.
McComb was without leading scorer Chanel Gayden, out with an illness. Fellow senior Deondrea Young left the game with a groin injury, while the Tigers also lost junior Kinesha Harris to a medical issue. Calise Jackson finished the game but was slowed by a shoulder injury.
“I went in the game half-cocked and I told them that we are going to play ball,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “And we were in there. In the first half we were in the game and Brandon’s Coach Candace (Foster) did a great job and did what she was supposed to do.”
Even though they were not 100%, the Tigers (6-1) kept up with a strong Bulldog squad trailing by only one entering the second quarter.
In the second, McComb had its best quarter offensively with 13 points including five from senior Allaijah Gamble as the Tigers took a 21-20 lead into the half.
From there, the Tigers began to struggle.
They were smothered in the third quarter, with a Gamble basket representing their lone score.
Meanwhile, Brandon had its best quarter with 21 points as it began to pull away before eventually sealing the win.
Gamble led McComb with 13 points. She was the lone scorer in double figures for the Tigers.
McComb falls to Jim Hill
After getting off to a solid start, Tuesday, the McComb boys could not keep the momentum going into the second half, falling to Jim Hill 55-42 in the South Pike Christmas tournament.
“We still have a little more growing to do,” McComb head coach Karshae Peterson said. “We were winning in the first half and they (Brandon) put the pressure on and we fell apart.”
The strong start for McComb (2-3) came mostly from seniors Edric Spurlock and Brodrick Thompson and junior Jameer Lewis. The trio combined for 22 of the McComb’s 26 first half points as they took a 4-point lead into the half.
In the third quarter, however, McComb came out flat, managing to score only six points.
It was the complete opposite for Jim Hill, who put up 19 points, its best quarter of the evening, as it began to pull away from McComb.
Thompson tried to carry McComb in the fourth quarter but it was too late as Jim Hill pulled out the win.
Thompson led McComb with 13 points while Lewis and Spurlock had 12 apiece.
