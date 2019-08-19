Well, congratulations everyone, we have made it! Football is back in southwest Mississippi.
No, I’m not talking about the Saints, who are still in preseason mode. I am not talking about college football and the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
I am not even talking about JUCO football, although I personally am very intrigued to see how SMCC rebounds following a 1-9 year.
I am talking about prep football. Week 1 is upon us, except for a select few, including ASC, who have already begun their season. For the rest of the teams, this is it.
The excitement seems to be extremely high here in Pike County, and for good reason.
For the first time ever, Parklane Academy will play North Pike as the two teams will clash in their respective season openers this Friday. And while it may not have much to do with whether or not either team will make the playoffs, bragging rights will certainly be on the line. The two teams will face off again next year when it will be the Jaguars’ turn to host the Pioneers at SMCC.
Speaking of North Pike, this Friday will mark another first for the team from Summit. For the first time in two years, the Jaguars will compete as a 4A school. The move comes due to the population numbers at the school. But it has that ‘let’s get the band back together’ feel, since they will be rejoining District 6-4A along with fellow Pike County schools McComb and South Pike.
The South Pike Eagles also have a tough test early on the year with their first three contests on the road. It all begins Friday against Brookhaven. After a game against a revitalized Franklin County team, the Eagles will fly south to Kentwood, La., to clash with the defending state champion Kentwood Kangaroos underneath the tank.
Looking ahead to the final week of the regular season, the Eagles will clash with the Jaguars and for the first time in three years, it will be for more than just bragging rights.
For McComb, the Tigers will also be tested early as they will play host to Jim Hill, followed by rematches from two opponents that they faced last year in Hazlehurst and Tylertown.
For Tylertown, the Chiefs struggled in district play last year going 2-3. But they did do well in their non-district slate of games including going 3-0 against Pike County with wins over McComb, North Pike and South Pike in Weeks 3-5. The Chiefs will be looking to do the same this year as they will tangle with the Jaguars in Week 2, the Tigers in Week 3 and the Eagles in Week 5.
I know that there are some other intriguing matchups across the area, including Bogue Chitto clashing with McLaurin in Week 1 and Centreville traveling to Brookhaven Academy in Week 4, just to name a couple.
It doesn’t seem to matter where you are in southwest Mississippi or which team you root for — if you are a fan of prep football, you will not be disappointed this year.
Get ready football fans. Sit down, buckle up and hold on — it should be a fun ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.