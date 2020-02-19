The hot streak for the McComb girls carried over into the playoffs Monday night as the Tigers rolled past the Vancleave Bulldogs 79-26 at home.
“Anytime you are playing a different team there is a feel-out period and it took us about three minutes to warm up to them,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “Then the next thing you know, the pressure defense kicks in. We were making layups, making free throws, making 3-pointers and it just went on from there.”
Once the Tigers got their feet wet, their offensive success was represented by a balanced attack.
Alisha Tucker led the way with 5 points, while Kinesha Harris, Chanel Gayden and Deondrea Young each posted 4, helping to jumpstart McComb.
In the second quarter, both Gayden and Young shined with 11 and 9 points, respectively as the Tiger defense continued to present problems for the defense.
Leading 47-17 heading into the third, McComb had its best quarter of the night defensively.
The Tigers did not allow a single Bulldog point as they continued to pull away.
Down the stretch the Tigers had another balanced showing in the fourth to secure the win. Gayden and Young led the Tigers with 15 points apiece.
McComb returns to action Friday night at home, hosting Stone.
S. Pike tops Pass Christian
Just like the football team, the South Pike girls basketball squad faced Pass Christian in the playoffs.
And it was a similar outcome as the Eagles flexed their muscles both offensively and defensively, walking away with a 47-14 win to open the Class 4A playoffs.
“They really played the way that we have been trying to get them to play for a while,” South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell said. “Defensively, offensively, we seem to be playing good at the right time.”
The Eagle defense stepped up early on, limiting the Pirates to just 2 points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Tiara Williams stepped up to lead the charge for South Pike with 6 early points. She carried that momentum over into the second period with another 7 points, helping the Eagles take a 40-12 halftime lead.
Three 3-pointers from Abbeygail Gallager and a pair of baskets from Alyssa Smith highlighted the scoring for South Pike in the third quarter. Smith had another strong quarter in the fourth as the Eagles sealed the win.
Gallager and Williams had 13 points apiece to lead the Eagles while Smith finished with 12.
