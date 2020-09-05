Hoping to get off on the right foot this season, the Bogue Chitto Bobcats got solid play from its defense, but its offense struggled with mistakes and inconsistency, Friday night in a 23-7 loss at home to Resurrection Catholic in the season opener.
Despite the loss, Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin praised the play of his defense.
“Tonight, we did a good job of tackling and running to the ball and we had some big plays on defense,” he said. “For the most part, we did a really good job on defense.”
The defense’s for both the Bobcats (0-1) and the Eagles (1-0) pitched a shutout in the first quarter as the offenses took some time to find their footing.
It was Resurrection Catholic who would do this first, however at the 4:13 mark in the second quarter when Will Clemens scored on an eight-yard run and added the extra point putting the Bobcats in a 7-0 hole.
They drew even in the closing seconds of the first half turning toward one of their key contributors on offense in Owen Anderson. The senior running back found the end zone from 5-yards out before Carson Price added the PAT tying the game at 7. Anderson finished the evening with 21 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown.
However, in the third quarter, it was all Eagles and Clemens. The senior proved he could do more than shine on both offense and special teams, stepping up on defense to snag a pass and return it 30 yards for a touchdown. He added the point after, giving Resurrection Catholic the lead once again at 14-7.
Not long afterward, the deficit grew for Bogue Chitto when Clemens was on the receiving end of a 14-yard touchdown pass from Riley Matthews. The point-after was no good but the Bobcats found themselves down 20-7.
In the fourth quarter, the lone points came from Clemens once again. He connected on a 37-yard field goal making the score 23-7.
Bobcat quarterback J.T. McCaffrey struggled in the contest throwing three interceptions. He did, however, connect with Anderson three times for 41 yards and Cameron Williams twice for 17 yards.
Defensively Bogue Chitto was led by Hunter Goebel who had eight tackles and one fumble recovery and Jay May who tallied eight tackles as well and a fumble caused.
Bogue Chitto returns to action Friday as they will visit Lake for its first road test of the young season.
