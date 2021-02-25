The third time was definitely the charm for the Parklane boys Monday as, after two losses earlier in the year to Copiah Academy, the Pioneers prevented the hat trick for the Colonels, topping them 45-38.
“Copiah is just a tough matchup for us and they have given us trouble twice already this year,” Parklane head coach Josh Bass said.
“We didn’t play a great game for four quarters but we had some spurts where we did the right thing and we made some big plays and ultimately hit some free throws at the end of the game.”
Both the Pioneers and Colonels got off to solid starts, with the latter taking a 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
However, in the second, Parklane outplayed Copiah as five different Pioneers registered points, helping to tie the game at 16 at the half.
In the third, Jacob Gazzo went to work scoring from all three facets with a field goal, a 3-pointer and two free throws. But Copiah found a more consistent offense in the period, grabbing a 26-25 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Pioneers really ramped up their play in the fourth on both sides of the floor. The defense held the talented Colonels to just 12 points while the offense rallied. Gazzo scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the quarter as he received plenty of help from his teammates.
Carson Simmons knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Sean Artigues posted four points of his own to finish with eight. The Pioneers went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the quarter, finishing 11-of-12 overall.
The boys will play Jackson Prep Friday evening.
PA girls knock off PCS
Like the boys, the Parklane girls wanted to get off on the right foot in their conference tournament opener as they entertained the Presbyterian Christian Bobcats. And they did just that, finishing strong in the second half and securing a 39-27 win Monday evening.
“PCS came out pretty hot,” said Bass who also coaches the girls. “We made some defensive adjustments pretty quick. We kind of took a chance and adjusted and put Lacey Dumas on their best player, and she did an incredible job.”
Prior to the adjustment, the Pioneers struggled a bit to contain freshman point guard Addyson Sherer as she nailed two 3-pointers early on, helping to set the tone.
Trailing 8-6 entering the second quarter, things began to click more often for Parklane. Gigi Lindsey connected on two 3-pointers herself as she was complemented by one from Haven Hollis and a basket from Liberty Gillihan.
However, the Pioneer defense was the bigger difference-maker as PCS was held to just three points in the quarter. Parklane took a 17-11 lead at the half.
Following another solid quarter both offensively and defensively for the Pioneers, they got a huge contribution from Hollis in the fourth to finish off the Bobcats and move on in the tournament, where they will face Jackson Academy on Friday.
Hollis finished the game with 18 points while Lindsey posted 10.
