After Thursday’s thrilling one-run win over Poplarville to open the Class 4A baseball playoffs, the McComb Tigers could not keep it going, dropping Friday’s decision 16-0 in Poplarville before losing at home Saturday, 14-3.
“Game 3 is just a battle of is your pitcher going to be able to pitch and keep you in the game. We were able to stay in the game for a couple of innings but after that, it got too messy too quick,” McComb head coach Dusty Davis said.
In Saturday’s finale the Tigers (15-13) fell behind 1-0 early after the Hornets took advantage of a pair of walks and a McComb mistake.
That deficit for the Tigers grew to three the following inning as a walk and another error kick-started a rally for the visitors.
However the young Tigers continued to fight and cut the lead down to two the following inning. With two outs, Wayne Nobles walked and scored when ensuing batter De’Vonte Brumfield tripled to center.
In the next inning, though, the Hornets not only got that run back, but added two more making it a 6-1 game. In the fourth, Poplarville’s bats found more consistency, plating eight additional runs on three RBI doubles, a pair of Tiger errors and a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, the Tigers managed to inch a bit closer.
A walk to Jer’tavis Magee was followed by a single from LeMarcus Miller who was replaced by courtesy runner Antoine Johnson. Ensuing batter Galvin Speight then grounded out allowing Magee to score making it a 14-2 contest.
Two batters later, Johnson scored when Kilaryn Young hit into a fielder’s choice.
McComb, however, could not keep the run going as Poplarville got the third out during the ensuing at bat ending the game and the season for the Tigers.
Looking back on the year, Coach Davis said that his guys have a lot to be proud of especially with making some history.
“All of them were disappointed with the loss but I tried to encourage them to say that they were part of a team that helped transition the program back to being a winning program,” he said. “You might not like losing but you are a part of something bigger than yourself, you are a part of a team that did something that nobody has done in a long time. That is something that you will be able to hold your head up about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.