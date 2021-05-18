Jaguar softball loses heartbreaker to Whippets in 4A Title Game

HATTIESBURG — The storied run for the 2021 North Pike Jaguars softball team came to an unfortunate end Saturday.
The Jaguars could not slow down a determined Kosciusko Whippet team, falling 10-9 in eight innings in the winner-take-all third game of the Class 4A State Championship.
“We just got nervous and let them come back,” North Pike senior Meredith Bates said. “We fought until the end. I am really proud of them.”
The Jaguars (24-13) made an immediate impact in the top of the first inning. With Kaylea Wagner on via a single, Alaia Crossley stepped up and delivered a two-out single to center, bringing Wagner home and putting North Pike up 1-0.
With the one-run cushion, Jaguar starter Averi Paden matched her offense’s fast start with one of her own, striking out two of the first three batters she faced, keeping the Whippets out of rhythm early.
She helped her own cause in the third with a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Bates to score from third and making the score 2-0. Next up was Sydney Williams, who singled to keep the rally going before she scored on a Joli Spears double to center.
In the fourth, Kosciusko lit up its side of the scoreboard with an RBI single, cutting the Jaguar lead back down to 3-1.
But North Pike answered right back as Bates and Crossley hit back-to-back doubles to start the fifth to bring home another run. Two batters later, Crossley scored on a passed ball.
The lead grew by one more in the following inning when Kaylea Wagner launched a solo home run to left, making it a 6-1 contest.
Despite the Jaguars having the momentum, the Whippets began to rally. In the seventh, two singles kicked off the inning before a fielder’s choice play at home was not in time, giving Kosciusko its second run of the game.
Singles in four of the next five at bats inched the Whippets closer as the Jaguars began to see their lead slip away.
Two at bats later, Kosciusko tied the game at 6, capitalizing on a North Pike error.
Paden continued to battle on the mound and got out of the seventh, forcing extra innings.
With the international tiebreaker rule in place, each extra inning began with a runner on second base. With that threat, the Jaguars resorted to small ball to try and push that runner home.
Williams took her place on second and advanced to third when Spears reached on an error.
With runners on the corners Natalie Deer laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Williams to score while Spears advanced to second.
Two batters later, freshman Emilie Williams stepped up, looking to add to the Jaguar lead. And she did just that, hitting her first home run of the year over the left center field wall making it a 9-6 contest.
“I was just thinking in my head, I have to get this runner in,” she said. “And I just hit it.”
With the three-run lead, North Pike was anxious to try and close it out and claim the Class 4A crown. But Kosciusko carried some of that same magic it had earlier over into the bottom of the eighth.
An RBI double, a sacrifice fly, two hit batters and an RBI single plated three runs tying the game at 9 before another RBI double brought home the fourth and championship-winning run for the Whippets.
Wagner led the Jaguars with three hits while Spears, Bates and Crossley each had two.
