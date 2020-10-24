A fast start for opposing Enterprise hurt Amite County Friday night as the Trojans fell to the Yellow Jackets 34-14 on the road.
The Trojans (1-7, 1-3) received the opening kickoff and they got things started off right with a 44 yard run from Emaja Thompson on the first play from scrimmage.
And despite getting down to the Yellow Jacket 11 yard line, the Trojans couldn’t get anything going from there, turning the ball over on downs.
Enterprise took over and ran a couple of plays that didn’t amount to any yardage before quarterback Lawson Chemin broke free for a 74-yard touchdown giving the Yellow Jackets an 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion pass.
The Trojans had a miscue during their ensuing drive when a bad snap sailed over the punter's head and was recovered at the Amite County 20-yard line.
Amite County almost salvaged the mistake when Nick Stewart forced a fumble, but the Yellow Jackets recovered and later scored on a Matthew Burns 10 yard touchdown run giving Enterprise a 16-0 lead.
Special teams mistakes hurt Amite County once again later in the contest. The Trojans shanked a punt giving Enterprise the ball at the Amite County 45-yard line. Edrick McCray broke off 12 and 14-yard runs before Matthew Burns punched it in from 13 yards out a few plays later. Enterprise went into the half up 22-0 over Amite County.
The Yellow Jackets received the second half kickoff but the Trojan defense came through and got a turnover on downs setting the visitors up at their on 38.
The drive stalled forcing the Trojans to punt, however Amite County coach Reginald Lumpkin dialed up a fake the punt that his team worked to perfection. The fake resulted in a 57 yard touchdown pass from Arctaveus Holmes to Dontavious Hughes. The conversion was missed but the Trojans cut into the Yellow Jacket lead making it 22-6.
Amite County then attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Trojans' Damien Horton.
With the ball and the momentum, the Trojans got things going on the ground on the ensuing possession. Joshua Bullock broke off a 33-yard run that set up a 5-yard touchdown a few plays later. Bullock also added the 2-point conversion and pulling Amite County within eight at 22-14.
Enterprise answered right back with a 30 yard touchdown run putting Amite County down by two touchdowns at 28-14.
A fumble by the Trojans proved costly as the Yellow Jackets used the ground game on the ensuing possession getting a 10 yard touchdown run from McCray putting Enterprise up 34-14.
Amite County will return home next Friday night to take on West Lincoln in the regular season finale looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
