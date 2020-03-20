The spread of the coronavirus has put a stop to spring sports across much of the United States. Here in Pike County, baseball and softball coaches are in wait-and-see mode.
“It is a little bit of a different normal that we live in now, I guess,” McComb High School head baseball coach Dusty Davis said. “We just have to make adjustments with that and respect the governing bodies and the decisions they make.”
Despite witnessing some collegiate conferences pull the plug on their spring seasons, Davis and other local high school coaches express optimism that they will be able to return to the diamond and finish their respective seasons.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Thursday morning via Facebook Live that all public schools in the state will remain closed through April 17.
Davis adds that it has been heartbreaking when thinking about the amount of preparation his kids put in to get ready for the season and to have their opportunity to play taken away from them.
“It is not easy because you have so many guys that worked hard to be at a different level and worked hard to win and practiced hard and waited a long time to play to win games,” he said.
“It was taken all away from them, and a lot of kids have a lot of questions.”
In a similar boat is North Pike softball coach Sonya Wallace, who like Davis is anticipating word from the MHSAA as to when or if her team can return to the field. Wallace has endured much in her coaching career but she admits the spread of coronavirus is unlike anything she has ever dealt with from a coaching perspective.
“Nothing at all, I don’t even know how to handle the situation,” she said.
“And now that we have just gotten the news that we are going to be out of school until April 17, I believe it will put an end to everything in sports, I would think.”
Over at Parklane Academy, baseball head coach Robert Young praised the MAIS’s handling of the case in providing weekly updates on how long his team will have to wait.
“I think that our association has handled it great on a week-to-week (basis),” Young said. “We have never had to go through this, so this is uncharted territory for us.”
While his team can’t practice, Young encourages his kids to stay in shape.
“I’m hoping they can get out of the house a little bit, and throw” he said. “And if they don’t have a weight room, try to work out on their own by doing some push-ups or something like that.”
Young adds that he is hoping his team can resume play in the near future.
