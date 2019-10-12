After starting 2A Region 7 play with a victory over the Bogue Chitto Bobcats last week, the Amite County Trojans returned home looking to go 2-0 in district by topping the Loyd Star Hornets.
And they would do just that, as the Trojans jumped out to an early lead and never let up, rolling past the Hornets 42-22.
Amite County (3-4, 2-0) got going early on its first possession, when quarterback Derick Cosby broke off a 37-yard run.
Shoshunn Boss scored his first of four touchdowns on the night with a 7-yard scamper and added a conversion, giving Amite County an 8-0 lead.
The Trojans forced the Hornets to punt and went to work again on the ground.
Latavious Anderson gained 38 yards on a run setting Boss up for an 8-yard touchdown run. Boss added the conversion and the Trojans were up 16-0.
Loyd Star showed life on its next drive, with quarterback Stephen Mills hitting receiver Thomas Kelly for a 42 yard touchdown pass. Versie Wilson added the conversion and the lead was cut in half at 16-8.
The Hornets stopped the Trojans on the next drive and moved the ball down the field on the ground setting up a third and goal from the 5.
Loyd Star attempted a pass into the end zone but Amite County defensive back Broderick Woodard picked it off and raced 101 yards for a touchdown.
Following the conversion, the Trojans increased their lead to 24-8.
“If they score there, they are back in the game and we are in a dog fight, but Broderick’s touchdown really shifted the momentum of the game our way,” Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said.
On the next drive, Mills continued to shine with a 19-yard touchdown run before adding the conversion to pull his team within six at 24-16 with 1:18 left in the first half.
Cosby displayed aggressiveness and finesse, moving the ball down the field with success on three-consecutive plays.
Following a 20-yard run from Cosby on first down he connected with La’trevion Hart on a diving 21-yard reception before finding his favorite target in Jakoby Mikel on a 29-yard touchdown to put the Trojans up 30-16 at the half.
Amite County stopped Loyd Star on the opening drive of the second half and looked poised to add to its lead.
Anderson and Boss broke off runs of 20-plus yards, but Anderson fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line, giving the ball to Loyd Star.
The Trojan defense stepped up once again putting the brakes on a Hornet drive. Boss continued to dominate the game with a 29-yard run which helped set up his 6-yard touchdown run making the score 36-16.
The Trojans blocked a punt on the next Hornet drive and again Boss ripped off a 37-yard run en route to his fourth touchdown of the night, this time from 3 yards out.
Loyd Star inched closer when Mills added a 60-yard touchdown run, but Amite County walked away with the convincing win.
The Trojans finished the game with 433 yards rushing and were led by Boss with 17 carries for 188 yards and four scores.
Anderson added 113 yards and Derick Cosby finished with 87 yards rushing and 67 yards passing.
“We planned on coming in and establishing the run and the offensive line responded and gave us a strong showing,” Lumpkin said.
Defensively, Dontavious Hughes finished with 11 tackles increasing his total to 77 for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.