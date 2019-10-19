Bogue Chitto entered Friday’s game reeling from a five-game losing streak, but the Bobcats jumped out to a big lead and rode that momentum to a 35-18 district win at home over Enterprise.
“It was a good, hard-fought win,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “It was a win that we needed. I was really pleased with our effort and how we played.”
Sartin added that the victory for the Bobcats (3-6, 1-2) over the Yellow Jackets (1-8, 0-3) helps put his ball club in great position as teams jockey for playoff positioning.
“It was a very important win for us in the hunt to go back to the playoffs,” he said. “It is always a big win against one of our main county rivals.”
The Bobcats got off to a strong start in the first quarter, making a statement with a pair of scores.
The first came at the 9:35 mark when quarterback Shaw King scored on a 3-yard run and with the Carson Price extra point, Bogue Chitto raced out to a 7-0 lead early.
The Yellow Jackets answered back five minutes later with a 30-yard field goal by Colby Beard to pull within four at 7-3.
But Bogue Chitto continued to show it is a force on the ground, increasing its lead to 14-3 with a 31-yard touchdown run from Reid Smith.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats added to their lead, this time through the air. Backup quarterback JT McCaffrey hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from King making the score 21-3.
An Edrick McCray 7-yard touchdown run allowed Enterprise to inch closer. But the deficit grew to 18 with under a minute to go until halftime when King tossed his second touchdown pass of the night, this time from eight yards out to Zach Upkins. Price added the PAT giving the Bobcats the 28-10 advantage.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Colten Bales caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from King for the Bobcats’ lone score of the fourth quarter. With :17 seconds to go the Yellow Jackets capped off the scoring with a 3-yard run by Dylan Vaughn.
King led the way for Bogue Chitto with 28-yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Through the air he completed 6-of-12 passes for 88 yards and three more scores. Smith had five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. Owen Anderson led all rushers with 81 yards on eight carries.
In addition to his 3-yard touchdown reception, Bales also had a good night defensively leading the Bobcats with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The win not only marked the first district victory and the end to a five-game losing streak for Bogue Chitto but Sartin also believes it is a turning point for his Bobcats.
“It always feels good to get the win, the kids work hard,” he said. “It feels good for them to get that feeling of a win and it will make next week’s practice go a lot better. We needed to get a win tonight, the kids worked hard and we got one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.