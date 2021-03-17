Looking to put the brakes to a recent losing streak, the Southwest Mississippi Community College men were hoping to pick up a win against Meridian Monday in the conference home finale. But the Bears could not close out the deal in overtime, falling to the Eagles 98-93.
“We gave great effort, we emptied our tanks, we played extremely hard, we didn’t quit and it is hard to say that type of stuff to your guys when we are judged by wins and losses,” SMCC head coach Bryan Bender said. “Hats off to Meridian, they played extremely hard.”
Early on, both teams battled as the Bears (7-8, 6-7 MACCC South) got their first 12 points via Mykale Carter 3-pointers.
His fourth gave SMCC a five-point lead about five minutes in. But it wasn’t long before the Eagles (8-4, 8-3) pulled even.
At about the 13:20 mark, a Lafollette Bogan basket kick-started an 8-0 SMCC run. However, it was quickly answered with an 7-0 Meridian rally which pulled the Eagles within one at 20-19.
For the remainder of the half, both teams traded the lead five times with the visitors grabbing the upper hand at the half when Zebadiah Kirkwood connecting on a 3-pointer at the buzzer putting the hosts down 38-35.
McComb product Javius Moore opened the second half with a basket to narrow the gap to one for the Bears but it started a tug of war between both teams as they traded baskets.
Not long afterward Moore nailed a 3-pointer cutting the deficit to two and followed that up on the next possession with an offensive rebound and a put-back while drawing a foul. Moore completed the three-point play giving SMCC its first lead since late in the first half.
For the next four minutes of play, the Eagles regained the lead but the Bears hung around tying the game on three separate occasions before jumping back ahead at the 11:07 mark following a basket from sophomore Xyshawn Jenkins.
But the momentum quickly swung back over to the other side. The Eagles put together a 15-2 run putting the Bears in their deepest hole of the night, down 11 at 70-59.
Despite the deficit, the combination of Moore and Tada Stricklen led SMCC to a comeback.
A 9-0 rally pulled the Bears within two at 73-71.
At the 2:02 mark, Carter nailed his fifth 3-pointer of the night giving SMCC the lead once again at 80-79.
And despite a pair of Michael Barber free throws with :29 to go in regulation, the Bears continued to struggle in defending the 3-pointer shooting from the Eagles. including a key one from Justin Brown with :22 to go tying the game at 85 and eventually forcing overtime.
During the OT period, SMCC got off to a strong start with a Mazae Blake basket followed by a pair of Barber free throws, giving the Bears a four-point lead.
But they could not hold on to it as the Eagles stormed back and closed out the contest with an 8-0 run handing the Bears their sixth-straight loss.
Carter and Blake led the Bears with 18 points apiece.
