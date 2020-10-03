The first week of October brought on plenty of intriguing matchups as most public schools kicked-off district play while many private schools continued theirs.
-South Pike came out on top 38-32 over district rival McComb in a back-and-forth affair.
-Parklane could not keep up with visiting MRA, falling 41-12.
-North Pike is under quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests. Friday's game against Natchez and next week's against McComb will not be played.
-Bogue Chitto slipped past Amite County, walking away with a 34-32 road win to open district play.
-Amite School Center grabbed its third win of the year, defeating Newton County Academy 19-6.
-Centreville had no answer for Sylva Bay, falling 38-6.
-Tylertown was shut out by Columbia, 47-0.
-Salem fell to Sebastopol at home, 44-6.
-Kentwood kicked off its season getting by topping East Feliciana 39-22.
