After not playing last week due to their game against Silliman being canceled, the Centreville Academy Tigers tried to get back into a rhythm but found themselves in a very lop-sided battle against the Brookhaven Academy Cougars, falling 53-6.
The Tigers (1-2) received the opening kick looking to get things going offensively but the Cougars defense had other things in mind as they forced their first of many three and outs for the Centreville offense.
The Cougar offense sputtered a bit early as the Tiger defense forced a 42-yard field goal attempt. The attempt was successful, and the Cougars took their first lead of the night at 3-0.
BA had its way for the remainder of the contest scoring almost at will. The Cougar defense even got in on the action as it scored on a bad snap by the Tiger long snapper early in the first quarter extending the lead to 18-0.
The CA offense eventually mustered-up a score on a trick play as receiver Caleb Kinabrew found Nick Parrish all alone on a 50-yard touchdown pass but that would prove to be all the Tiger offense could produce.
BA called off the dogs in the second half after a running clock shortened the length of the game and the Cougars coasted their way to victory.
CA will look to rebound next week as they will host the Amite School Center Rebels.
