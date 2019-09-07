For the first two weeks of the year, the Parklane Pioneers have picked up hard-fought close wins at home against quality opponents in North Pike and Silliman, respectively.
In Week 3, the Pioneers hoped for the same positive result in their first road test at Presbyterian Christian. And even though Parklane got a late score, it could not get the go-ahead two-point conversion, eventually falling to the Bobcats, 41-40.
“We had the opportunities to win the game, we had breakdown on special teams,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We just can’t have those types of blunders and beat a good football team. We just didn’t execute when we had to.”
Brady Wilson kicked off the scoring for the Pioneers (2-1) in the first quarter with a five-yard run and with the Wyatt Lampton extra point, Parklane took a 7-0 lead.
However a mistake would hurt Parklane later in the quarter. A fumble was scooped up by Landon Lofton and returned 22-yards for a PCS score. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Pioneers up 7-6.
Taylor Alford helped increase that lead in the second quarter as the senior rumbled into the end zone from 20-yards out. Lampton added the PAT making the score 14-6.
But the Bobcats would not go away, pulling within two thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by Maquis Crosby.
Alford again found the end zone in the second quarter, this time on a six-yard run. The Lampton kick was no good but the Pioneers enjoyed a 20-12 lead.
Lofton scored his second touchdown on the evening late in the second quarter when he had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The two-point try was successful and the game was tied at 20 at the half.
In the third quarter, PCS took its first lead of the contest at 27-20 when Crosby hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Collin Necaise and Garrett Lunceford connected on the PAT.
Parklane answered right back with its powerful rushing attack as Wilson scored on a five-yard run to pull the Pioneers within one at 27-26.
The Bobcats kicked off the scoring in the fourth quarter with a short touchdown run however it was answered with an Alford 99-yard kick return for a score. And with the successful two-point conversion, Parklane tied the game at 34.
But another successful PCS drive that ended with a short touchdown run put the Pioneers down 41-34.
Wilson found the end zone once again, this time from seven yards out bringing Parklane within one at 41-40. But the momentum swung back over to the home sideline after the two-point conversion failed.
The Pioneers had one last chance to try and pull out a win with a late possession, but they were unsuccessful.
Alford led Parklane with 171 yards and a pair of scores on 22 carries. Wilson recorded 146 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
Coach Stutzman said that coming back home for next week’s game against St. Aloysius should provide a bit of a spark for his club as they will try to refocus and get back on the right track.
“We all enjoy playing at home, we don’t play well on the road” he said. “We will enjoy getting back and getting a home game and trying to get after it again next Friday.”
