Local ADs adjusting to game mandate

Gov. Tate Reeves handed down an executive order Friday shining more light on attendance at outdoor sporting events this fall due to COVID-19.
Attendees are limited to two per participant which include student athletes, cheerleaders, and members of the band and dance teams. The order expires on Aug. 31 but Gov. Reeves said that he expects to extend it.
Local athletic directors said they will search for ways to adhere to the order if it gets extended.
“We’ve got a few ideas that we’ve put together but nothing concrete now,” North Pike Athletics Director Kevin Martin said. “Thankfully for us, we don’t have a home game until Sept. 11, so we have a little bit of time.”
But the three other high schools in Pike County that will all host on Sept. 4.
The South Pike Eagles will welcome in Harrison Central and for AD Hilton Harrell the anticipated lower attendance numbers will warrant some cost cutting measures as well.
“We can cut some areas and we possibly will not have to have as many officers that we pay for games,” he said.
Athletic directors are also responsible for coming up with a plan for visiting fans as well.
“I’m not understanding completely on how to do tickets for the visitors,” McComb AD Mike Jeanson said. “Does that mean that I get a list from the other school that can only purchase tickets or does that mean that no visitors can come to games?”
At Parklane, while Athletics Director Chuck Freeman is pleased that some fans will be allowed in, he is discouraged that the students may not get the opportunity to attend to show support for their classmates.
“The mandate of two (attendees) per player has kind of put a freeze on students,” he said. “We’ve lost track that this is what this is all about. It is about the student body and student participants and that is my biggest concern. We are not allowing students to come to these games with these limitations.”
