LOCAL

McComb 21, Tylertown 0

North Pike 63, Franklin Co. 22

South Pike 42, Kentwood, La. 0

PCS 41, Parklane 40

Bogue Chitto 23, Springfield, La. 20

Bowling Green, La. 50, Amite School 0

Silliman, La. 36, Centreville Aca. 6

Loyd Star 36, Salem 20

Amite County 32, Raymond 26

STATE

Adams Christian 41, Clinton Christian Academy 26

Bay 17, Forrest Co. AHS 14

Bay Springs 24, Lumberton 22

Booneville 27, Ripley 26

Brandon 27, Clinton 14

Byhalia 20, Lewisburg 10

Caledonia 35, Amory 21

Calhoun Aca. 50, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 36

Calhoun City 24, Choctaw County 21

Canton 21, Germantown 14, OT

Carroll Aca. 51, Benton Academy 12

Cathedral 34, Hillcrest Christian 0

Center Hill 44, Southwind, Tenn. 34

Citronelle, Ala. 7, Greene County 0

Clarkdale 32, St. Patrick 0

Clarksdale 42, Coahoma Co. 0

Coahoma AHS 24, Holly Springs 16

Columbia 61, Wilkinson County 22

Columbia Aca. 44, Brookhaven Academy 42

Crystal Springs 44, Hazlehurst 42, OT

East Central 56, Vancleave 14

East Rankin Aca. 21, Winston Aca. 20

East Union 53, Ashland 0

East Webster 51, Vardaman 0

Enterprise Clarke 24, Stringer 16

Eupora 54, French Camp 20

George County 42, Pascagoula 14

Greenwood 45, Cleveland Central 7

Hamilton 7, Ethel 0

Hancock 28, Gautier 14

Hartfield Academy 40, Park Place Christian Academy 14

Hebron Christian 22, Ben's Ford, La. 14

Heritage Aca. 42, Magnolia Heights 13

Hernando 27, White Station, Tenn. 26

Houston 32, New Hope 28

Humphreys Aca. 46, Deer Creek School 30

Independence 24, Palmer 0

Itawamba AHS 36, Saltillo 6

Jackson Prep 27, Oak Forest, La. 19

Kemper Aca. 58, Prentiss Christian 14

Kemper County 36, West Lowndes 34

Lafayette 28, Horn Lake 14

Lake 28, Heidelberg 14

Lamar School 31, Leake Aca. 16

Lanier 32, Jim Hill 18

Lee Academy, Ark. 35, Strayhorn 6

Leland 20, Riverside 14

Long Beach 57, West Harrison 49

Louisville 32, Columbus 6

Madison Central 24, Northwest Rankin 7

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Jackson Aca. 7

Magee 26, Collins 14

Manchester Aca. 49, North Sunflower Aca. 8

Mandeville, La. 65, Poplarville 35

Marshall Aca. 48, Myrtle 46

Mize 14, Wesson 12

Mooreville 28, Kossuth 14

Nanih Waiya 27, Choctaw Central 13

Natchez 38, Velma Jackson 27

Nettleton 14, Hatley 10

New Albany 43, Pontotoc 42, OT

Newton County 43, Morton 7

North Delta 35, Indianola Aca. 14

North Forrest 24, Newton 0

North Panola 14, Charleston 0

North Pontotoc 42, Bruce 6

Northeast Lauderdale 38, Southeast Lauderdale 7

Noxubee County 22, Shannon 14

Oak Grove 37, Gulfport 13

Oak Hill Aca. 33, Newton Co. Aca. 14

Ocean Springs 52, Moss Point 26

Odessa, Texas 37, Jefferson County 14

Okolona 39, Thrasher 8

Olive Branch 42, Haywood County, Tenn. 7

Oxford 33, Grenada 14

Pass Christian 39, Purvis 36

Pearl 62, Ridgeland 21

Pearl River Central 42, Lawrence County 21

Philadelphia 26, Leake Central 7

Picayune 63, Meridian 7

Pillow Aca. 45, Canton Aca. 0

Pisgah 53, St. Andrew's 13

Port Gibson 25, South Delta 2

Potts Camp 54, Bluff City, Tenn. 0

Prairie View, La. 50, Christian Collegiate 6

Provine 26, Murrah 6

Puckett 47, Leake County 30

Raleigh 30, Northeast Jones 27

Resurrection Catholic 28, Northlake Christian, La. 0

Richland 22, St. Joseph-Madison 21

Scott Central 35, Pelahatchie 7

Sebastopol 28, McLaurin 21

Seminary 20, Sumrall 0

Senatobia 35, Lake Cormorant 28, OT

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 74, Delta Aca. 32

Simmons 36, Humphreys 27

Simpson Aca. 22, Copiah Aca. 10

Smithville 33, Mantachie 7

South Panola 39, Cordova, Tenn. 13

South Pontotoc 24, Aberdeen 20

St. George's, Tenn. 35, Northpoint Christian 13

St. Joseph-Greenville 59, Glenbrook, La. 16

St. Martin 40, St. Stanislaus 20

Starkville Aca. 22, Noxapater 7

TCPS 41, Biggersville 26

Tallulah, La. 56, Delta Streets 30

Tishomingo County 17, Belmont 7

Tri-County Aca. 41, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21

Tunica Academy 8, Kirk Aca. 6

Tupelo 24, Neshoba Central 6

Walnut 49, Alcorn Central 16

Warren Central 42, Vicksburg 7

Washington School 34, Bayou Aca. 7

Wayne County 21, Laurel 20, 2OT

West Jones 41, Quitman 14

West Lauderdale 57, South Jones 14

West Lincoln 41, Sacred Heart 21

West Marion 20, East Marion 0

West Point 41, Starkville 35

West Tallahatchie 20, Coldwater 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 43, Riverdale Academy, La. 42

Winona 35, Kosciusko 28

Winona Christian 53, Central Holmes 19

Yazoo County 46, Yazoo City 8

