LOCAL
McComb 21, Tylertown 0
North Pike 63, Franklin Co. 22
South Pike 42, Kentwood, La. 0
PCS 41, Parklane 40
Bogue Chitto 23, Springfield, La. 20
Bowling Green, La. 50, Amite School 0
Silliman, La. 36, Centreville Aca. 6
Loyd Star 36, Salem 20
Amite County 32, Raymond 26
STATE
Adams Christian 41, Clinton Christian Academy 26
Bay 17, Forrest Co. AHS 14
Bay Springs 24, Lumberton 22
Booneville 27, Ripley 26
Brandon 27, Clinton 14
Byhalia 20, Lewisburg 10
Caledonia 35, Amory 21
Calhoun Aca. 50, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 36
Calhoun City 24, Choctaw County 21
Canton 21, Germantown 14, OT
Carroll Aca. 51, Benton Academy 12
Cathedral 34, Hillcrest Christian 0
Center Hill 44, Southwind, Tenn. 34
Citronelle, Ala. 7, Greene County 0
Clarkdale 32, St. Patrick 0
Clarksdale 42, Coahoma Co. 0
Coahoma AHS 24, Holly Springs 16
Columbia 61, Wilkinson County 22
Columbia Aca. 44, Brookhaven Academy 42
Crystal Springs 44, Hazlehurst 42, OT
East Central 56, Vancleave 14
East Rankin Aca. 21, Winston Aca. 20
East Union 53, Ashland 0
East Webster 51, Vardaman 0
Enterprise Clarke 24, Stringer 16
Eupora 54, French Camp 20
George County 42, Pascagoula 14
Greenwood 45, Cleveland Central 7
Hamilton 7, Ethel 0
Hancock 28, Gautier 14
Hartfield Academy 40, Park Place Christian Academy 14
Hebron Christian 22, Ben's Ford, La. 14
Heritage Aca. 42, Magnolia Heights 13
Hernando 27, White Station, Tenn. 26
Houston 32, New Hope 28
Humphreys Aca. 46, Deer Creek School 30
Independence 24, Palmer 0
Itawamba AHS 36, Saltillo 6
Jackson Prep 27, Oak Forest, La. 19
Kemper Aca. 58, Prentiss Christian 14
Kemper County 36, West Lowndes 34
Lafayette 28, Horn Lake 14
Lake 28, Heidelberg 14
Lamar School 31, Leake Aca. 16
Lanier 32, Jim Hill 18
Lee Academy, Ark. 35, Strayhorn 6
Leland 20, Riverside 14
Long Beach 57, West Harrison 49
Louisville 32, Columbus 6
Madison Central 24, Northwest Rankin 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Jackson Aca. 7
Magee 26, Collins 14
Manchester Aca. 49, North Sunflower Aca. 8
Mandeville, La. 65, Poplarville 35
Marshall Aca. 48, Myrtle 46
Mize 14, Wesson 12
Mooreville 28, Kossuth 14
Nanih Waiya 27, Choctaw Central 13
Natchez 38, Velma Jackson 27
Nettleton 14, Hatley 10
New Albany 43, Pontotoc 42, OT
Newton County 43, Morton 7
North Delta 35, Indianola Aca. 14
North Forrest 24, Newton 0
North Panola 14, Charleston 0
North Pontotoc 42, Bruce 6
Northeast Lauderdale 38, Southeast Lauderdale 7
Noxubee County 22, Shannon 14
Oak Grove 37, Gulfport 13
Oak Hill Aca. 33, Newton Co. Aca. 14
Ocean Springs 52, Moss Point 26
Odessa, Texas 37, Jefferson County 14
Okolona 39, Thrasher 8
Olive Branch 42, Haywood County, Tenn. 7
Oxford 33, Grenada 14
Pass Christian 39, Purvis 36
Pearl 62, Ridgeland 21
Pearl River Central 42, Lawrence County 21
Philadelphia 26, Leake Central 7
Picayune 63, Meridian 7
Pillow Aca. 45, Canton Aca. 0
Pisgah 53, St. Andrew's 13
Port Gibson 25, South Delta 2
Potts Camp 54, Bluff City, Tenn. 0
Prairie View, La. 50, Christian Collegiate 6
Provine 26, Murrah 6
Puckett 47, Leake County 30
Raleigh 30, Northeast Jones 27
Resurrection Catholic 28, Northlake Christian, La. 0
Richland 22, St. Joseph-Madison 21
Scott Central 35, Pelahatchie 7
Sebastopol 28, McLaurin 21
Seminary 20, Sumrall 0
Senatobia 35, Lake Cormorant 28, OT
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 74, Delta Aca. 32
Simmons 36, Humphreys 27
Simpson Aca. 22, Copiah Aca. 10
Smithville 33, Mantachie 7
South Panola 39, Cordova, Tenn. 13
South Pontotoc 24, Aberdeen 20
St. George's, Tenn. 35, Northpoint Christian 13
St. Joseph-Greenville 59, Glenbrook, La. 16
St. Martin 40, St. Stanislaus 20
Starkville Aca. 22, Noxapater 7
TCPS 41, Biggersville 26
Tallulah, La. 56, Delta Streets 30
Tishomingo County 17, Belmont 7
Tri-County Aca. 41, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21
Tunica Academy 8, Kirk Aca. 6
Tupelo 24, Neshoba Central 6
Walnut 49, Alcorn Central 16
Warren Central 42, Vicksburg 7
Washington School 34, Bayou Aca. 7
Wayne County 21, Laurel 20, 2OT
West Jones 41, Quitman 14
West Lauderdale 57, South Jones 14
West Lincoln 41, Sacred Heart 21
West Marion 20, East Marion 0
West Point 41, Starkville 35
West Tallahatchie 20, Coldwater 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 43, Riverdale Academy, La. 42
Winona 35, Kosciusko 28
Winona Christian 53, Central Holmes 19
Yazoo County 46, Yazoo City 8
