Player of the Week: Amite County's Johnson shines in win at Loyd Star

LIBERTY — For Amite County quarterback Kobe Johnson, Friday was a special night. Not only did his team pick up their first win, but the junior turned in a big performance helping to lead the Trojans.
Johnson posted 149 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, completed 3-of-6 passes for 70 yards and another score and added seven tackles from his safety position on defense helping to lead Amite County to a 34-22 road win against Loyd Star.
While he is proud of the effort he put forth, he first and foremost gave credit to his teammates.
“I feel like all of our brothers came together and we just executed,” he said. “We did what was supposed to be done (and) I got the ball and scored.”
Johnson recorded the first score of the night for the Trojans on a 5-yard run, capping-off Amite County’s first possession with points. His touchdown run was set up by a big 35-yard scamper from fellow junior Emaja Thompson.
Johnson believes that getting that score on the Trojans’ first drive was big because it was not only a response to the Hornets’ touchdown on their opening possession but it built some momentum for Amite County.
“I feel like when the game started flowing and all of the brothers came together, everybody just started executing and getting the job done,” he said.
Trailing 16-8 early in the second quarter, Johnson stepped up again with a 42-yard touchdown run cutting the lead to two.
After Murphy Sanders scored the next touchdown, giving the Trojans the lead, Johnson recorded another short scoring run, this time from a yard out.
He added one more rushing score and his passing score — a 45-yard completion to senior La’Trevion Hart — to help Amite County pick up the win.
Johnson said he is thankful to have some weapons around him.
“I feel comfortable with all of my receivers and the ones that I am throwing to, I know that they are going to get the job done,” he said.
Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said that key performances are nothing new for Johnson, but Thursday’s against Loyd Star stood out. He adds that Johnson is a key piece of the team for the impact he has both on and off the field.
“He is the oil that keeps the motor running,” Lumpkin said of Johnson. “He keeps everyone calm and sometimes he gets frustrated but that is when you need your brothers to pick you up and that is what we do as a team. We had good team morale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.