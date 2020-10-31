The Parklane Pioneers wanted to finish the regular season strong, looking for an upset over Jackson Academy on the road, Friday’s. But mistakes early on hurt the Pioneers and they could not fully respond, falling to the Raiders 48-28.
“We just didn’t tackle very well and we had too many guys out of position in the secondary a couple of times and we just made too many mistakes to beat a very good team,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said.
Stutzman said that earlier in the week, his team would have to prepare for running back Marcus Harris and the junior proved to be a thorn in the side of the Pioneers (4-5, 0-5) early. Harris scored a touchdown in both the first and second quarters, rocketing the Raiders (8-3, 3-2) out to a 14-0 lead early.
That lead grew to 17-0 late in the second quarter when Scott Swalley connected on a 23-yard field goal.
The Pioneers found themselves in an even deeper hole before their offense even saw the field to start the third quarter. JA got an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown making the score 24-0.
Parklane put up its first points of the game, not long afterward, when Ethan Lindsey found the end zone from two yards out. Cooper Strickland added the PAT cutting the Raider lead to 17 at 24-7.
But it was answered with two JA touchdowns including a 61-yard run by Harris.
Another Swalley field goal opened up the scoring in the fourth quarter putting Parklane behind 41-7.
Despite the deficit, the Pioneers kept fighting and it showed on the scoreboard. Ben McGregor broke off a 49-yard touchdown run to inch Parklane closer. However another Parklane score was answered right back as the ensuing kickoff was returned 65 yards for a touchdown.
The Pioneers scored their lone passing touchdown later in the quarter when Chris Burton caught a 31-yard pass from Conner Wilson. Shortly afterward, Christian Ming became the third different Pioneer to score a rushing touchdown when he found the end zone from three yards out. But the scores came too late as the Raiders rode off with the win.
Parklane will have to turn right back around and return to Jackson Academy Friday to face the Raiders in the first round of the playoffs.
