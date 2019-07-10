Glover Quin retires from NFL' reflects on humble beginnings, advice growing up

Glover Quin, the former North Pike and Southwest Mississippi Community College football star who made a name for himself in the NFL, is retiring from the gridiron.
The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans defensive back announced his retirement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking fans and coaches who have supported him over the past 10 years as a professional athlete.
“Thank you to the 2 great organizations I had the honor to play for!” Quin wrote. “Thank you to my great coaches over the years! Thank you to my great teammates over the years !!!! Thank you to the fans!! It was a blast!! Thank you to everyone that supported me and didn’t support me over the years! It is all love on this side!”
Quin was a free agent after being cut from the Lions’ roster earlier this year.
In a video accompanying his post, Quin’s sons talk about being able to spend more time with their father, which is reminiscent of the relationship that Quin had with his father.
In a recent interview at his parents’ Summit home, Quin credited his father with teaching him several key life values.
“I tell my kids one thing that my dad used to always tell me and I remember to this day — use your head for more than just a hat rack,” he said.
“That is one thing that he used to tell me all the time. And as a kid, I really didn’t know what it meant. But the older that I got, I started to realize that you can avoid so many situations, you can do so much if you think about it. That was one thing that I felt like, throughout my life, I definitely pulled back on.”
Quin followed in the footsteps of his father, Glover Quin Sr., who shined on the football field for the Mississippi Valley University Delta Devils.
“Growing up around here, my dad was a really good football player,” Quin said. “I would always hear, ‘Are you going to be as good as your dad? Your dad was this and your dad used to be able to play some ball.’ My dad told me a story about going to Mississippi Valley. I would hear my dad say that this wasn’t the plan that God had for him.”
The elder Quin returned home and started a family.
“He always said that if he would have stuck with it, that he probably could have made it,” Quin said.
But he admits that he wanted to the use the story of his father as motivation for his own path.
“I wanted to go farther,” he said. “But I also didn’t want to tell my kids, what I could have done.”
In addition to the life values passed on, Quin also credits his parents for pushing him academically.
“My mom was a kindergarten teacher,” he said. “The whole time I was in elementary school, my mom was there. Education was huge. I remember my dad telling me, ‘You could play anything you want to play. I’ll let you play football, basketball, baseball or soccer, but you have to keep your grades up.’"
In addition to the values taught to him by his father, Quin is also thankful for his upbringing and his humble beginnings.
“This is where I’m from, this is where I grew up at,” said Quin as he looked out onto his parents’ front yard. “This is where I learned a lot. I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about work ethic. Growing up here seems like it is so far away from everything. The closest Division I school is Hattiesburg or Jackson. Everything around is high school and junior college.”
But Quin admits that even though he is really busy and can’t make it home much, he is always excited to do so not only to see family, but also to remind himself of where he came from.
“Coming home for me is always great with memories being able to sit here and look out and think about so many different things that I did.”
And Quin learned to better himself athletically. He recalled wearing his shoulder pads while running through the woods and dodging trees.
He was also pushed by his older cousins who he used to play football and basketball with. Quin also made the most of what was around him.
“I used to pick up poles and do curls with iron things and pulling tires and all types of stuff and running hills,” he said. “There was all types of things around but what you don’t realize is that you are actually getting a good workout in. It just taught me a lot. Around here everything seemed so far, so I felt like I had to go and get it.”
Quin said that his parents also instilled upon him the importance of religion.
“Obviously my faith, I’ve had to lean on that throughout my whole life,” he said. “Things happening, not happening, hoping this happens, all that stuff. Being tough there and staying focused there was definitely something that was instilled to me as a kid. I grew up in church my whole life.”
Quin got a scholarship to attend Southwest Mississippi Community College for a year before transferring to the University of New Mexico.
After three years in Albuquerque playing for the Lobos, Quin was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Houston before signing a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions, where he spent six years.
Another important aspect that Quin learned about was the value of a dollar. He recalls getting money from his dad on top of working a part-time job so he learned how to save from an early age.
“When I got to New Mexico, I said that I wasn’t going to ask my Dad for any more money,” he said. “I have to figure out how to budget, I have to figure out how to make my money last.”
Another example is when Quin was home during a three-week period between being drafted by the Texans and participating in Organized Team Activities.
“I’m drafted and everyone thinks that when you get drafted, they automatically assume that you are rich,” he said. “They don’t know that you have to sign contracts and there is a lot that goes into it. I’m literally home for three weeks and I’m and NFL player and I’m broke. I didn’t have a job. Being home and being an NFL player and being broke was a feeling that I was like, ‘I never want to feel like this.’"
That helped motivate Quin to want to get into different ways to invest his money. He read a book titled Rich Dad, poor Dad.
“When I read that book, I was so interested in the things that were said in that book about investing, creating passive income,” he said.
Quin said that he learned that he can live off a certain amount of his income and save the rest for when his career wraps.
“I only wanted to play a certain amount of years and I knew that so I said that I have to do everything I can to build, to save, to grow, all that stuff to sacrifice and lock in so that the rest of our life, we can live good, just living off of the interest.”
Looking back on his NFL journey and his life, Quin, who is now married with three boys, said that his upbringing is something that he is very proud of.
“I sit back at this stage of my life and my career and I just think about the things that I’ve been through as a player,” he said. “I think back to the things that happened when I was younger and I can see how it all worked together. So me being a big believer, I could see that the things that the things I was going through and dealing with as a kid, I felt like God was shaping me and preparing me to handle things as I got older. And with all of those situations and things I got into, I felt like that was God helping me and preparing me to help people. My mom and dad were praying for me and I definitely wouldn’t be where I am, the person that I am, being able to do some of the things that I can do if it wasn’t for that stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.