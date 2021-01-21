The recent stellar play from the McComb girls was not only put on display once again Tuesday night at home against Lawrence County, it was elevated as the Tigers got four different players finishing in double figures in scoring in a 71-38 thrashing of the Cougars.
“It was good ball movement, the shots were falling and we executed the game plan,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “I am very proud of my Lady Tigers.”
The 3-pointers were dropping early on for the Tigers (11-3, 5-0) as senior Allaijah Gamble made two and junior Kinesha Harris added one. Their scoring, coupled with four points from Calise Jackson, helped rocket McComb out to a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Following a solid second quarter where they out-scored their opponents 10-9, the Tigers really ramped-up their game in the third, sinking four 3-pointers and going 8-of-11 from the free throw line. When the dust settled, McComb enjoyed 53-38 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, the Tigers kept pouring it on as they cruised to their fifth-consecutive victory. Chanel Gayden led the Tigers with 20 points, one shy from tying her season high. Gamble poured in 17 points while Harris had 11 and Deondrea Young 10.
Tigers halt late rally in win
Learning to play without leading scorer Brodrick Thompson is something that took the McComb boys a couple of games to adjust to. And when they made the right adjustments their offense and defense flourished and it was evident of that Tuesday night at home. The Tigers put the brakes to a late run by the Lawrence County Cougars, picking up a 46-42 win, stopping a two-game slide.
“I’m glad that we got the win,” McComb head coach Karshae Peterson said. “Just to get a win was good especially since this is our first win without BJ (Thompson). We had to change our scheme up without BJ and it came together in a week. The progress is coming along.”
Setting the tone early was key for the Tigers (6-6, 2-3), who got a pair of baskets from Jameer Lewis complementing two 3-pointers and a basket from Isaac Gary. But while the offense got off to a solid start, the McComb defense put the clamps down on Lawrence County, limiting the Cougars to just a basket and two free throws.
Another defensive stand paid dividends for the Tigers in the second as they held the Cougars to six points. It was key because the Tiger offense had struggles of its own with just seven points.
Leading 24-14 at the half, McComb went back to work getting tough inside baskets from Lewis along with a couple of makes from Gary as the hosts maintained their lead.
In the fourth, the Cougar offense came alive as Jaheim Ball led a 19-point effort. Even though they pulled close, the Tiger defense stepped up preventing Lawrence County from completing the comeback, sealing the win.
Lewis led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points while Gary had 12.
