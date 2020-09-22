Congratulations college football fans, the time has finally come!
SEC football week is finally here, with games kicking off the 10-game slate for each team.
And for local favorites Ole Miss, LSU and Mississippi State, Saturday will end months of wait without the joy and excitement that comes with SEC football.
However, if you look at the anticipation for the trio, there are plenty of questions that come to mind.
Let’s start with Mississippi State. The obvious big change is the head coach. Out is Joe Moorhead, and in comes Mike Leach. It almost seemed as if the SEC and Pac-12 made a trade with Leach leaving the head coaching position Washington State and Moorhead heading to Oregon to be the new offensive coordinator.
Leach is known for his love of throwing the football, something that is different from what the Bulldogs specialized in last season. In fact, 2019 quarterback Garrett Shrader has made the switch to the receiver position. Transfer KJ Costello may be the new projected starter for the Bulldogs.
It will be interesting to see how Leach uses star running back Kylin Hill who returns for his senior year. Hill, the third-leading rusher in the SEC last season, finished with 1,350 yards on 242 yards last year.
Another question is what the defense will look like. Leading tackler Erroll Thompson returns, which is good for MSU, but the Bulldogs will have to replace a couple of key secondary members in Cam Dantzler and McComb native Jaquarius Landrews, both of whom are in the NFL now.
For Ole Miss, the Rebels also have a new head coach, as Lane Kiffin takes over in Oxford. At Kiffin’s disposal is a young offense. Last year, both Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee took snaps for the Rebels. Corral is a better passer, but Plumlee is the better rusher and led the Rebels in the stat last year. I am also expecting a big year from Jerrion Ealy, who showed some signs of progress during his freshman campaign.
The top two tacklers from last year, Lakia Hendry and Jacquez Jones, will also be back for Ole Miss.
The defending national champion LSU Tigers will look very different from last year’s team. Gone are Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and top receiver J’Marr Chase, who opted out. Offensive coach Joe Brady left, as well as defensive coach Dave Aranda, and Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were first round draft picks.
However, the Tigers will return a plethora of talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball with defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr., Todd Harris and JaCoby Stevens all returning.
On the offensive side, Myles Brennan will take over as quarterback. He will have a trio of rushers in the backfield — Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry, none of whom are household names, but all have playing experience.
At the receiver position, look for Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath to lead the way for the Tigers. But locals who could work their ways up are Kentwood’s Trey Palmer and South Pike’s Alex Adams.
