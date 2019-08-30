For the second-consecutive week in the young season, North Pike was involved in a nail-biter. And unfortunately, the outcome was similar to Week 1 as the Jaguars came up just short, falling to the Tylertown Chiefs 27-26 Friday in their home opener at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“We had a couple of chances to make a couple of big plays that we didn’t make,” North Pike head coach Chris Smith said. “I thought that we played hard most of the game and we had five starters out on defense, so we were thin, so that makes it tough.”
Following a stand by the young Jaguar defense during the first drive of the game, North Pike (0-2) quarterback Alijah Martin and his offense looked to put the home team on top early.
Martin helped orchestrate a three-play, 58-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Mathews. Jace Brown added the extra point to help North Pike take a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to change the ‘0’ on their side of the scoreboard. Tylertown (2-0) showed its power rushing attack led by Nicholus Ratliff and Gregory Dillon. And while it was the running game that helped move the ball down the field, the passing game is what put the points on the board as sophomore quarterback Kendrick Lampton hooked up with Javonte Walker for a 28-yard touchdown pass. With the Keavon Williams extra point, the score was tied at seven.
The Jaguars looked to answer and threatened by moving the ball inside the Chief 10-yard line. But with four opportunities to get the ball across the goal line, North Pike could not take advantage, turning the ball over on downs.
The stop was a big momentum boost for the Chiefs and they took advantage, putting together an 18-play, 91-yard drive which wrapped on a 2-yard touchdown run by Lampton. The extra point was blocked, but the Chiefs enjoyed a 13-7 lead heading into the half.
On just the third play of the second half, Martin showed that he can be just as proficient throwing the ball deep down the field, hitting Mathews in stride for a 61-yard score to tie the game at 13.
Then it was Fred Brown’s turn to make a name for himself. During the ensuing drive, the junior linebacker recorded a tackle for loss, a sack and a blocked punt in a matter of four plays not only firing up everyone wearing powder blue but also giving North Pike the ball at the Tylertown 12-yard line.
And it only took one play for the Jaguars to regain the lead. Martin slipped through the Chief defense and into the end zone for his first rushing and third-overall touchdown on the night. With the Brown extra point, North Pike enjoyed a 20-13 advantage.
However when it looked like the Jaguars were in control, Lampton connected with Walker once again, this time from 66-yards out bringing the Chiefs within one at 20-19.
North Pike then leaned on its offensive leader in Martin and the senior delivered once again, leading a 15-play, 61-yard drive that ended in a score. The touchdown came when Martin threw a fade to running back Damuriyon Montgomery who tip-toed at the two yard line, staying inbounds before diving for the pylon for a 16-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the third quarter. The score gave the Jaguars the 26-19 advantage.
But Tylertown was not phased one bit as Lampton and the Chiefs mostly kept the ball on the ground on their next possession, moving it down the field on an 8:03 drive that wrapped with a two-yard touchdown run by Dillon who also added the two-point conversion. The scores put Tylertown up 27-26 with 3:57 to go.
One final comeback effort by the Jaguars moved the ball down to the Chief 25-yard line, but a pair of incompletions gave the ball back to Tylertown who ran the clock out and held on for the win.
Lampton, who finished 6-of-9 for 131 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 15 carries for 43 yards and another score, said that Friday’s victory was a big win and it is important to keep the momentum going as the Chiefs will again visit Pike County for its next game, a Week 3 contest against another 2-0 team in the McComb Tigers.
Dillon ran the ball 13 times for 56 yards and a touchdown for Tylertown.
The Jaguars were led by Martin who completed 7-of-19 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground he had 104 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
After the game a relieved Tylertown head coach Osborne Holmes said that he is very proud of the effort put forth by his team.
“I’m just proud, our team fought every play,” he said. “That is our motto, everything, every play. We are just glad that they finished up and we go the ‘W’ over here. It is hard for us to play over here.”
