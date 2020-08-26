Parklane shuts out Bowling Green for fourth-consecutive win

There may have been a four-day break since their last contest but the Parklane Pioneers didn’t show any signs of rust Monday night in a 7-0 non-district home win over the Bowling Green Buccaneers. The victory marked the fourth-consecutive win for the Pioneers (10-2).
“The mentality we preach to them is that you have to take it one game at a time,” Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin said. “Whether it is a conference game or a non-conference game, we play each of them like it is going to be the last game you are going to play. Play as hard as you can and look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game and see what happens.”
Skye Sharp got the start on the mound for Parklane and produced a three-up, three-down top of the first inning.
On just the second pitch of the game for Parklane’s offense, the Pioneers took an early advantage. Leadoff hitter Lana Johnson launched a ball over the center field wall for her fifth home run of the year, swinging the momentum over to the home side early.
The following inning, the Pioneers added to that lead. With two outs, Johnson reached on an error. During the ensuing at bat, she stole second and later scored when Macy Simmons singled to right. Two batters later Gigi Lindsey made the score 3-0 after singling to left bringing Simmons home.
Following another 1-2-3 inning from Sharp, she helped her own cause in the third with a two-run single to left allowing both Bryanna Andrews and Lainey Boyd to score.
“I got up there and I knew what her (Bowling Green pitcher Aleigha Fussell) best pitch was and it was off-speed and she always uses it after strikes so after I got my two strikes I knew that she was going to throw a junk pitch,” Sharp said. “She threw a change up and I said, ‘OK, this is my pitch and I just let it rip.’”
In the bottom of the sixth, Andrews once again delivered.
The freshman recorded her second hit of the game and later scored on a bunt by Simmons. She chalked up some of her success to her teammates providing support.
“If I feel like I am not doing well, my teammates help (pick) me up and they help me emotionally,” Andrews said.
The Pioneers capped-off their scoring later in the inning when Meg Gatlin hit a sacrifice fly to right bringing Johnson home.
Johnson led Parklane with three runs scored. Andrews finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Simmons also had two hits to go with one run scored and two RBIs.
Sharp also recorded two RBIs while on the mound, she went the distance striking out four and giving up only three hits.
After the game Coach Gatlin commented on hitting the double-digit win mark only 12 games in to the seasons.
“We have to keep working, keep pushing and get better in some areas but I think the kids will make sure that we do that,” he said.
