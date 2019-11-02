Amite County was looking for a win Friday night to clinch second place in District 7-2A and to secure a first round home game in the playoffs. But the Trojans knew that in order to do so, they would have to get past a tough West Lincoln Bear squad.
And despite a late start by the offense, the Trojans defense was big from the start helping to pull out a 32-8 win on the road.
The game got off to a start that looked to be heading the wrong way for the Trojans (6-5, 4-1).
After forcing West Lincoln to punt on the opening drive, Amite County's offense was forced to follow suit. The snap on the punt hit short of the punter and bounced around before punter Chris Carter was able to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone giving the Bears a safety and an early 2-0 lead.
West Lincoln received the free kick and got good field position around the Amite County 30 but after driving inside the 5-yard line, the Bears had a pass picked off by cornerback Kobe Johnson in the end zone helping the Trojans keep from falling behind further.
The interception seemed to light a fire under the Trojans because after the first quarter ended 2-0 for West Lincoln it was all Amite County the rest of the way out.
The second quarter started with the Trojans getting a couple good runs from running back Shoshun Boss and quarterback Derick Cosby.
Cosby then hit receiver Jakoby Mikel for a 32-yard touchdown pass and Boss added a conversion run putting the Trojans up 8-2.
West Lincoln was driving on their next possession and managed to move inside the Amite County 10 but lost a fumble that was recovered by Trent Jones resulting in the Trojans second takeaway inside the red zone.
On the ensuing drive the Trojans got a 23-yard completion from Cosby to Mikel and a 32-yard run from Boss that set up a 10-yard scoring run from Cosby and another Boss conversion. The Trojans were now up 16-2 heading into the half.
Amite County came out and received the second half kickoff and got two quick receptions from Cosby to Mikel of 29 and 28 yards but the Trojans turned it over on downs.
West Lincoln looked to take advantage but as the Bears were driving down the field, they lost another fumble that was recovered by Dontavious Hughes spoiling the opportunity.
Late in the third quarter Mikel hauled in a punt and weaved through traffic taking it back 65 yards for a touchdown and Barry Harrell added the conversion putting the Trojans up 24-2.
A 36-yard run from Cosby on the next drive, helped set up a touchdown pass to Javante Bonds from 11-yards out. Latavious Anderson added the conversion increasing the advantage for the visitors to 32-2.
Despite the deficit, the Bears continue to fight and got a 52-yard kickoff return from Michael Brothern and a 4-yard touchdown run from Enrico Price to cap-off the scoring on the evening.
The Trojans were led by Boss who tallied 11 carries for 97 yards and Derick Cosby who had 12 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Cosby also completed 7-of-16 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Mikel led the Trojans in receiving catching 5 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while Javante Bonds added an 11 yard touchdown reception. Defensively Dontavious Hughes and Broderick Woodard finished with 11 tackles each while Kobe Johnson added 10 tackles and an interception.
Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin was extremely proud of his defense play on the night.
“The defense played lights out tonight, they left everything on the field and dominated from start to finish. They forced turnovers and got after the quarterback, hopefully this will all carry over to the playoffs next week.”
