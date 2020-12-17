North Pike has struggled at times this season to find the right winning formula but, as of late, the Jaguars have turned things around and notched another victory Tuesday night dropping Wesson 60-20 on the road.
“We played with a lot of passion and energy and the guys are starting to realize how good they can play if they play together as one and not as individuals,” North Pike head coach Terrell Anderson said.
The Jaguars (4-3) displayed a very-balanced attack with six different players scoring, including sophomore Cardell McDowell who had arguably his best game yet this season with 12 points. Both Martarion Sanders and Kentrail Smith each posted 11 points.
And while the offense executed like a well-oiled machine, the defense had just as big of an impact in the contest.
The Cobras failed to score more than seven points in any of the four quarters as the Jaguars smothered their opponents.
Looking at the big pictured, Anderson believes Tuesday’s win is the most complete game his team has played thus far this season.
“Definitely, definitely. Like I said, the guys just leaned on each other last night,” he said. “It was a great all-around game for us defensively and offensively.”
Anderson was also impressed with the game that McDowell had as he put up eight points in the second quarter, helping the Jaguars take an 18-11 lead at the half.
The biggest quarter for North Pike came in the third when the outside shooting of JP Johnson, Zack Boyd and Sanders complemented the strong inside game from Smith, McDowell and Ricki Harrell. The Jaguars took a commanding 51-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter before finishing off the Cobras for the win.
N. Pike girls drop Wesson
Last week’s tough loss to Loyd Star seems like a distant memory for the North Pike girls as since then they have fired-off a pair of impressive wins with the latest coming Tuesday, a 64-39 road victory over Wesson.
Jamey McDaniel — the lone senior on North Pike’s roster — led the way in scoring with 17 points and her recent ascent in play has caught the eye of head coach Laura Holman.
“She seems to be open a lot and has a nice touch and when you leave her open and she has time to shoot it. Her percentage is pretty high in that scenario,” Holman said. “Of course everybody is looking for her offensively.”
The Jaguars (2-2) got off to a strong start offensively with 20 first quarter points, including four each from Gabby Simmons and Gabby James and a 3-pointer each from Alaia Crossley and Amari Barnes.
McDaniel began to find her groove in the second quarter keeping North Pike ahead despite Wesson getting its offense going as well. North Pike led 32-16 at the half. Both Amari Davis and McDaniel led the charge for the Jaguars in the third with seven and five points, respectively. Davis finished with 14 points.
With a comfortable 47-24 lead at the end of the third quarter, Holman went to her bench, which held off a late Wesson run to preserve the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.