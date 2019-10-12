The cool air wasn't the only thing rushing into Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Paced by 324 yards on the ground, the Hazlehurst Indians collected a 39-22 win over the Franklin County Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-2) held a 14-7 lead on the Indians in the second quarter.
Franklin County got a 50-yard touchdown pass from Trent Tindle to Makyilan Covington.
Senior defensive end Ryan Turner blocked a punt and returned the ball 15 yards for another score.
Then the Indians answered. Hazlehurst put on the afterburners, taking a 27-14 lead in the third frame off of back-to-back touchdowns.
Covington added a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the Hazlehurst lead to 27-22 with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter.
The Indians answered with touchdown runs of 41 and four yards from senior running back Larry Wilson for the final margin.
The Indians moved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in Region 7-3A play.
Franklin County will host Port Gibson next week in Meadville, with a playoff spot on the line.
For head coach B.J. Smithhart and his Bulldogs, this week will be a big one as well with Senior Night on deck.
The 5-team Region 7-3A carries four teams into the MHSAA playoffs in November.
Franklin County and Port Gibson are currently tied for fourth place in the disttict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.