I know that it is only the preseason meaning the games don’t count towards the regular season, but if you are a New Orleans Pelicans fan, you have to be quite impressed with what you have seen thus far.
In a league that lacks parity, dominated mostly by ‘super teams’, the Pelicans have quietly raced out to a 4-0 record in preseason play. And if this is an indication of how things are going to be in the regular season, which begins next week, then you have to be excited about what’s to come.
It’s a far cry from not only last year’s preseason (0-5), but also late last year with the drama brought upon the Pelicans by disgruntled superstar Anthony Davis, who is now with the Lakers.
But let’s look towards the future. It is good to see how all of the new pieces brought in by team Vice President David Griffin and General Manager Trajan Langdon are gelling together with team-leader Jrue Holiday.
The biggest of these new pieces is rookie phenom Zion Williamson, who has shown that he is more than just that guy who can jump high and dunk. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has proven that he will be a force in the paint on both the offensive and defensive ends for New Orleans.
Through the first four games, he has averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds. He has been the leading scorer in three of those four contests and the leading rebounder in one. I believe his game is only going to get better.
Another rookie who has impressed is 17th pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It appears that he has brought a different approach to the point guard position for the Pelicans. Recently New Orleans has lacked a point guard who brings speed, shooting and the ability to pass the ball well. Holiday was probably the closest but the last two years has proved that he is better off the ball.
Alexander-Walker is already off to a solid start as a backup with 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game. If he keeps up with the stellar play, he will make a serious push to de-throne starter Lonzo Ball. The third Pelican rookie, Jaxson Hayes — who has only one rebound so far — can be a key piece to this team, but he has to add some weight to his tall frame. He is 6-foot-11, but only 220 pounds.
The veterans have also played very well. Holiday has picked up where he left off last year, and I believe he and JJ Redick will provide that leadership the young team needs. I have also liked what I saw from new center Derick Favors, who is back to playing his natural position.
One concern that I’ve noticed is that new small forward Brandon Ingram likes to play isolation a bit too much. He needs to learn how to draw the defenders in and dish the ball to his teammates. I noticed that there were a few times when he drew the isolation only to drive to the basket and not get a clean shot, leaving him frustrated. I believe once he corrects this, he will be a key piece to the team’s success.
All in all, it should be, at minimum, a solid season in NOLA. But if this team can catch fire like it has done so far and go on a run, the Pelicans could be flying into the Western Conference playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.