It was homecoming week for three of the four Pike County schools and all three delivered big wins.
Parklane jumped on top of Brookhaven Academy early and never let up, walking away with a big 49-7 win.
North Pike got out to a 21-0 lead early and rode that momentum to a 34-6 win over Amite County.
South Pike continued to stay red hot, breaking an early 8-8 tie with visiting Wilkinson County by scoring 47 unanswered points to win 55-8.
McComb was off this week as it prepares to host South Pike next week.
Other local scores:
-Tylertown came up short to visiting Franklinton (La.), 30-18.
-Salem could not keep up with visiting Richton, falling 48-0.
-ASC lost a road contest to Glenbrook, 35-0.
-Bogue Chitto fell to St. Patrick, 39-7.
-Franklin County picked up its first win of the season, dropping Raymond, 38-20.
-Centreville had little trouble topping Porter's Chapel, 44-6.
-Kentwood could not pull out a win against Live Oak, falling 33-21.
