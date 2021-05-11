Anxious to punch their ticket to the third round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs, the North Pike Jaguars needed to get past a scrappy Newton County bunch in Saturday’s Game 3 in Summit. Even though it wasn’t the best day at the plate for the Jaguars, they did enough to hold off the Cougars, winning 8-4 to move on.
“The win is big,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “I guess not throwing our 1 or 2 pitchers Thursday or Friday was our benefit because they were able to pitch Saturday. We did not swing the bat well and they kind of did to us in the start what we did to them which was slow it way down with a lot of breaking balls. And then we finally settled in at the plate.”
The first inning saw both the Jaguars (26-5) and the Cougars (16-13) try to find their footing. However in the second, it was the visitors from Decatur who put up the first runs of the game with an RBI single bringing home two runs.
That 2-0 deficit remained for North Pike for the next three innings. It wasn’t until the fifth, when the Jaguar bats woke up. CJ McArthur led off with a double and it was immediately followed by a single from Jermarius Lewis. During the next at bat, McArthur scored on a passed ball cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.
An Alex Perry RBI double was followed by RBI singles from Peyton Badon, Jake Martin and Jace Brown that made the score 5-2 in favor of the Jaguars.
After Cade Rush walked to not only keep the inning going but load the bases, both Ar’Trell Coney and McArthur were hit during ensuing at-bats, plating two additional runs making it a five-run lead for North Pike.
The Jaguars scored their final run two at-bats later when Keegan Roberts grounded out to firs,t allowing Rush to touch home and making it an 8-2 contest.
The Cougars managed to plate two runs in the top of the seventh as an RBI double cut the Jaguar lead to 8-4. But Perry came on to pitch, getting the final out on just seven pitches to preserve the Game 3 and series win for North Pike.
Offensively, Perry, Badon, McArthur, Brown and Martin all finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece.
The Jaguars move on to face Sumrall in the third round of the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday night in Sumrall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.