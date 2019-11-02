The Franklin County came in to Friday's regular season finale upset-minded, but Jefferson County scored in a variety ways Friday night as derailing the Bulldogs 44-6 in Fayette.
The Bulldogs (2-8, 1-3) came out strong against the rival Tigers, taking a 6-0 lead on a 12-yard TD strike from Trent Tindle to Tony Norman.
Franklin High carried the lead into the second quarter before Jefferson County finally got into their groove.
The Tigers (6-4, 4-0) erupted for 30 points in the quarter alone, including a 21 yard pick-6 by Javarous Austin.
Jefferson County QB Marquis Smith accounted for three touchdowns, one in the air and two on the ground.
His lone passing touchdown came seconds before halftime to wideout Kendrick January from 33 yards out.
The Tigers led 30-6 at intermission.
In the second half, Jefferson County added two more touchdowns for the final margin as they substituted freely.
The Tigers finished as Region 7-3A champions and will face an upstart Magee team in the 1st round of the playoffs, this Friday.
Despite the loss, Franklin County will also compete in the post season. The Bulldgos travel to 3A No. 1 ranked Columbia (10-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.