As comebacks go, the Franklin County Bulldogs made a big one Friday night in Port Gibson with a 20-18 come from behind win.
The victory insured the Bulldogs a playoff berth and some much needed momentum during an up and down season.
Franklin County (3-4, 2-1) got a game-high 142 yards rushing from junior Parker Marcengill, in addition to 116 yards on the ground from Ja'Marlin Green. In all, the Bulldogs amassed over 300 yards rushing in the game.
Green, the Bulldogs junior quarterback, scored from 48 yards out in the first quarter to give Franklin County a 6-0 lead.
However, Port Gibson would rattle off 18-consecutive points to take a commanding 18-6 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Franklin County answered back with two touchdown runs from Tyrese O'Neal of 1 and 8 yards out, respectively, to take a 20-18 advantage with 9:02 remaining in the game.
Port Gibson rallied its troops and had visions of re-taking the lead until Fanklin County freshman defensive back Donovan Moore made a clutch, game-changing interception at the Port Gibson 20 yard line.
The Bulldogs ran the clock out, and savored the comeback victory.
The win puts Franklin County in third place in the District 7-3A race. Hazlehurst and Jefferson County are currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the division, respectively.
Defensively Jamal Coleman and Tra’Quian Conerly led the Bulldogs with 15 tackles apiece Friday night. Senior defensive tackle Jesse Shorts added a sack and five tackles.
The Bulldogs travel to East Marion Friday night for a non-district clash with the 1-6 Eagles.
