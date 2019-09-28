As first wins go, this one felt sweet and came at a sweet time for the Franklin County Bulldogs. Celebrating homecoming, the Bulldogs overpowered the Raymond Rangers 38-26 at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Franklin County (1-5) jumped out to a 6-0 lead, off a 43-yard touchdown scamper from senior quarterback Trent Tindle.
Raymond answered with a 1-yard scoring plunge from sophomore QB Trent Singleton to take a 8-6 lead.
That would be the last time the Rangers led in the ballgame.
Franklin High playmaker Makylian Covington went to work with touchdown runs of 35 and 26 yards out to give the Bulldogs an 18-8 lead.
Raymond answered with another 2 yard TD run from Singleton to cut the Franklin County lead down to 18-14.
Tindle added a 13-yard TD run moments later, and the Bulldogs carried a 24-20 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Franklin County broke away.
Highlighted by a big interception from Covington, the Bulldogs kept the momentum on the home sideline.
Tindle completed touchdown passes of 13 yards to Louis Davis and 41 yards to Tony Norman to set the tone in a back-and-forth contest.
Franklin County head coach B.J. Smithhart saw his club battle the entire contest to collect its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs had been outscored 207-54 in the first five games of the season before erupting for 38 points Friday night.
Sparked by 151 rushing yards on 16 carries from Tindle, the Bulldog offense scored in bunches.
Tindle had two rushing touchdowns to go along with two passing touchdowns. Threough the air he was 3-for-3 for 65 yards.
Covington added 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs travel to Woodville Friday night to open up Region 7-3A play against the Wilkinson County Wildcats.
