SMCC tabs Edmonson as new baseball coach

Southwest Mississippi Community College has hired Jack Edmonson as its new head baseball coach. The announcement came Monday, tabbing Edmonson — who has years of experience as an junior college assistant coach — as the new leader of the Bears.
This will be Edmonson’s first head coaching job. He will be replacing Ken Jackson, who recently retired.
“I’m very excited,” Edmonson said. “I worked hard for a very long time hoping for an opportunity like this. I feel like Southwest is a sleeping giant and it has a ton of potential. I’m excited about getting into the community and helping the program get going in the right direction.”
Edmonson has spent the past five years at Co-Lin helping to lead the Wolves program. Prior to that, the Louisville, Miss., native has spent time coaching at his alma matter East Central, Mississippi Delta and Holmes. As a player he also spent a year playing for Mississippi Valley State.
Despite not being from the area Edmonson has spent plenty of time in southwest Mississippi.
“I’ve gotten pretty familiar with Southwest Mississippi, recruiting several players from this area,” he said. “And that is going to help me. I am ready to hit the ground running. I am trying to tie up a couple of loose ends with hiring my staff.”
Edmonson adds that volunteer assistant coach Derrick Mount — who spent last season with SMCC — will return to his same post. He is hoping to hire a full-time assistant soon to round-out his staff.
In addition to the job being his first as a head coach, there were others factors that helped drive Edmonson to SMCC. And he believes those same factors will help him recruit players to the program, as well.
“The facilities and the campus are the No. 1 things that are going to help us,” he said. “The campus is beautiful, it is maintained really well. As far as our athletic facilities, the field is really nice. It is clean, neat and we have one of the biggest indoor practice facilities in the whole state. We have a very nice weight room, nice locker room. And from everything that I heard, we have people on campus who want the baseball program to be successful.”
As far as philosophy Edmonson said that he his team will be very aggressive on the mound as well as the plate. “We want a program that is fun to watch,” he said. “We are going to be a very-disciplined, very hard-nosed team.”
His playing days has inspired Edmonson to be more of an offensive specialist as a coach. Coaching possibly being his profession is something that he first picked up on as a player.
“When I wasn’t on the field, I was sitting beside them (coaches) in the dugout and probably got on their nerves a bit too much,” he said. “Coach (Neal) Holliman actually asked me to coach first base when I wasn’t playing because he knew that I wanted to coach. He told me that I knew the system probably better than some of the other people did.”
Edmonson and his wife — the former Kimmie Kolpek — have one son, William Reeves Edmonson.
