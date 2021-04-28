McComb rolls past Lawrence County, claims No. 2 seed in playoffs

The McComb Tigers’ baseball program hadn’t had a winning record or an above-.500 district record since 2007 — until this year.
The Tigers capped off a stellar season Monday night at Rotary Field with a 15-2 win over Lawrence County in a makeup game.
With the win, McComb locks up District 6-4A’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
“Man, they just bought in to everything and it is all on them,” McComb head coach Dusty Davis said. “As a coach you want to see your kids do their best, and at the plate that is what we did.”
While the Tigers (14-11, 11-4) were efficient at the plate, putting up six hits and taking advantage of some struggles from the Cougars’ (14-10, 10-5) pitchers, Davis also wanted to give plenty of praise to his senior captain and starting pitcher Edric Spurlock, who went the distance for the Tigers, giving up just three hits, a walk and two runs while striking out seven.
“He was great,” Davis said. “Since I’ve been here it has been something neat things to watch him progress. ... It is so good to see him striving and thriving. He is working hard on the field and off the field.”
Spurlock made a statement early on, striking out two in the first inning while retiring the Cougars in order.
His offense also went to work early on taking advantage of inconsistent pitching from Lawrence County. With the bases loaded, Wayne Nobles kicked off his big night with a walk to bring leadoff hitter LeMarcus Miller home, giving McComb a 1-0 advantage.
After another 3-up, 3-down inning for Spurlock and the Tigers on defense, the McComb bats once again were presented opportunities to increase their lead. Walks to the first two batters were followed by Miller reaching via an error, bringing another run in.
Later in the inning, Jaylin Speight touched home on a passed ball before Kilaryn Young brought Miller home with a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 game.
The offensive onslaught continued for McComb as “Hurricane” Nicholas doubled in Spurlock before Nobles delivered an RBI single of his own. Two batters later De’Vonte Brumfield joined the fray with a two-run double to right, increasing the Tigers’ lead to 8-0.
Despite the eight-run advantage, Spurlock didn’t let up, continuing to shine on the mound.
“I was finding the zone and I was seeing that my defense was playing behind me,” he said. “We play together and we win together.”
In the third, the Tigers put up another big inning offensively. McComb got a big play during a Nobles at bat when the junior hit a line drive that the Cougars’ center fielder misplayed.
Nobles reached on the error but it also cleared the bases for the Tigers, increasing their lead to 12-0.
An RBI single from Jaylin Speight and a sacrifice fly from Miller completed the scoring for McComb in the inning to make it a 14-0 contest.
Lawrence County scored both of its runs in the fourth, but Nobles capped off his big night with his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
He finished the evening with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.
“I just had to do a job for my team. I saw that we had runners and I just couldn’t leave them on base,” Nobles said.
Moving on, the Tigers are preparing to host District 7-4A No. 3 seed Poplarville on Thursday evening. Game 2 of the series will be Friday evening in Poplarville and a third game, if needed, will be Saturday in McComb.
The Tigers lost a double-header to the Hornets earlier in the year, 12-2 and 8-1. However, Davis said his team has made big strides since then.
“We played them in a doubleheader early on in the season (and) I think that is something that we can work to our advantage because we are not the same team that we were earlier,” he said. “(Spurlock) will be on the mound Thursday and hopefully we can take another one like we did tonight.”
