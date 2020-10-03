Getting a district win is something that plagued Amite School Center recently.
That is until Friday night.
The Rebels got a strong performance in their ground game and their defense, picking up a 19-6 win over Newton County Academy.
The win marks the first in three years for ASC.
“We fought really, really hard,” ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. “Newton is a tough team and they were extra motivated with cool weather, a home game and homecoming (but) our guys stepped up.”
The Rebels (3-4, 1-1) compiled 221 yards on the ground, which was their strong suit on the night, however it was the passing game which yielded the first points of the game in the opening quarter. Jasen Mellinger hooked up with his brother Jesse on a 20-yard touchdown strike. Dallas Fair added the point after putting ASC up 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Fair rumbled into the end zone from three yards out making the score 13-0. The quick start and setting the tone early was part of the game plan for the Rebels against the Generals.
“That was our discussion all week, to get going early,” Weaver said. “We didn’t have time to sit back and let them hang around with us. And we jumped out on the first two drives and punched it in. We played a solid, solid defensive game. We were flying to the football and that is what we have been preaching.”
In the second quarter, the Generals cut the lead to seven at 13-6 following a short touchdown run. It was the closest that Newton County Academy would get for the remainder of the contest.
Not long after the half, Jesse Mellinger caught his second touchdown pass of the evening, however this time, it was delivered by Fair. The two-point conversion was no good, but the visitors enjoyed a 19-6 advantage.
From there the Rebel defense continued to shut down the General attack preserving the win. For Weaver, he is proud of the way his team bounced back after last week’s tough loss to Glenbrook.
“There is no quit in these guys, there is no backing down,” he said. “They are up for any challenge, whatever that may be. We are seeing some good things from these guys whether it is week to week, or game to game.”
ASC will hit the road next week, traveling to McComb to face Parklane.
