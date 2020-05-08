PA soccer's Weekly, Boarman sign college scholarships

It was all smiles Thursday in the Parklane gym as only a small group of family, friends and school administrators celebrated two boys soccer players signing their college scholarships.
Justin Weekly is bound for East Central Community College while Luke Boarman will go Mississippi College.
For Weekly, his decision came after playing in camps at area junior colleges. Not long after participating in East Central’s he was contacted.
“I went out and put myself out there and went to a couple of camps out there at Pearl River and at Co-Lin and other colleges like that,” he said. “And about a week after I went to East Central’s camp, the coach called me and said that he was interested.”
And while participating in the camp, Weekly got to tour the campus and facilities in Decatur, falling in love with what he saw. At East Central, Weekly plans on going into pre-med. This past season, he led the Pioneers with 15 goals on 54 shots.
Finishing in second was Boarman who had 12 goals and five assists. He said that he chose the Choctaws based on the academics and his experiences with the staff.
“The people there and the faculty there are good people,” he said. “(Also) the academics there are so intriguing. I contacted the coach and went from there.”
When Boarman toured the campus, he admired the landscape and architecture. “I love the looks of the campus, they have old brick roads and it is old-fashioned,” he said.
Another factor that pulled Boarman in was the academics. He said that he plans on studying pre-law or political science.
And like Weekly, Boarman decided to sign recently while in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parklane head coach Brannon Dickerson was very proud to see Weekly and Boarman sign on to continue their playing careers in college.
“It brings memories back to when we got started a couple of years ago,” he said. “With two of them moving on to play soccer in college, it is really cool to see. There are not many words to describe the emotions I’m feeling seeing them move on.”
