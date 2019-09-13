Parklane quickly got over last week’s tough loss to PCS by shutting down St. Aloysius for most of the night while getting big contributions offensively from Taylor Alford and Brady Wilson in a 35-7 home victory over the Flashes.
McComb could not keep its hot streak going, losing a heart-breaker, 21-19 on the road to the Brookhaven Panthers.
North Pike put up a fight, but two long touchdown runs helped do them in as the Jaguars lost to 3A powerhouse Columbia, 32-14.
South Pike got another big contribution from its offense, getting off to a fast start before downing Amite County 50-6.
Other scores:
-Tylertown routed Wilkinson County, 47-0
-Salem hung on to defeat Sacred Heart, 26-19
-Centreville came up short against Brookhaven Academy, 24-20
-Bogue Chitto could not keep up with Mize, falling 47-3
-Kentwood topped Jewel Sumner 30-27
-Franklin County fell to Wesson, 29-6
