Following a weekend where they went 1-1 at the Lincoln County Civic Center Softball Complex, the Parklane Pioneers made a return trip to Brookhaven Tuesday night to face Brookhaven Academy.
And after Saturday’s narrow loss to Magnolia Heights in which the Pioneers only scored one run, Parklane’s bats woke up against the Cougars, pulling out an 11-4 win.
Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin was pleased with the offense, especially against a talented Brookhaven Academy squad.
“They are a very good ball club and it is very hard to win there,” he said. “The kids responded and played very well.”
Coach Gatlin wanted to shake things up with his team so he tweaked his lineup, moving Liberty Gillihan from the leadoff spot to sixth, giving her more RBI opportunities.
Lana Johnson hit leadoff, while Meg Gatlin was shifted from No. 2 to No. 3 in the batting order.
And the three Parklane (7-2) team captains responded as all recorded home runs in the contest.
Gatlin hit a grand slam and Gillihan knocked two over the outfield wall. But it was Johnson who got things going first for the Pioneers leading off the game with a home run on just the second pitch of the game.
Brookhaven Academy answered with short run in the bottom half of the inning to jump ahead 2-1.
In the third inning, Parklane began to fight back. Singles by Skye Sharp, Johnson and Macy Simmons loaded the bases for Gatlin who cleared them with a shot over the left field wall, putting the Pioneers back on top at 5-2.
The Cougars inched closer the following inning with a run, cutting the lead down to 5-3. However, Parklane pulled away once again in the fourth following an RBI single by Gatlin and a two-RBI double by Gigi Lindsey.
The Pioneer scoring was capped off with Gillihan’s two solo home runs in both the fifth and seventh innings helping Parklane secure the win.
Skye Sharp picked up the victory for Parklane going all seven innings, giving up seven hits, four earned runs and no walks, while striking out four.
The offensive outburst was something that Gatlin admitted that he and assistant coach Ron Rushing have been working on with the girls as far as discipline at the plate.
“Coach Ron and I talk to them a lot about their approach at the plate,” he said. “Some of us, we are getting ourselves out. We are taking pitches that we should be hitting and we were swinging at pitches because we had to be defensive because we were behind in the count.”
Parklane returns to action tonight, hosting conference rival PCS.
