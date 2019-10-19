Centreville Academy went on the road as the underdog Friday night looking for an upset over Adams County Christian School. The Tigers fought hard for a quarter and a half, but could not close the deal as the Rebels walked away with the 28-6 victory.
The Tigers fell behind after the Rebels scored twice late in the second quarter extending their lead from 7-0 to 21-0 at the half.
ACCS added another touchdown in the third quarter making the score 28-0. Centreville prevented the shutout, putting points on the board in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.
Centreville will return to conference play Friday night as it will travel to Newton Academy to take on the Generals.
